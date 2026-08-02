Sean Major Campbell | Celebrate with gratitude and hope

We again celebrate this wonderful season when we bring focus to Emancipation and Independence. The word ‘Emancipendence’ has crept into our vocabulary. Understandably so because of convenience. However, we should beware departing from the significance of two different celebrations.

The Christian theological approach to nation building, always employs hope within the will and purpose of God for humanity. Regardless of how we got here, we are here now, and our task is to do all in our power to advance human flourishing for our Jamaican community.

The Church in the Province of the West Indies (CPWI) or Anglican Church, uses two approved collects in celebration of Emancipation and Independence in the various territories. The Collect for Emancipation states: “ Liberating God, whose service is perfect freedom, who delivered your people Israel from slavery in Egypt; we thank you for delivering the people of these lands out of enslavement into freedom; and we pray that by your help we will preserve our freedom; respect and defend the freedom of others, through him by whom we are made free, your Son Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen”

We should note the affirmation of the preservation of freedom; and the matter of respecting and defending the freedom of others. Any celebration of Emancipation must be grounded in a commitment to universal human rights. More groups and organisations across the Caribbean should explore the deeper significance and implications of protecting and preserving our freedom.

A good starting point for celebration includes any acknowledgement of accomplishment that we have made as a nation. Let each one ask questions such as: What do I like about Jamaica right now? What are some things that I appreciate? What are some things that I am proud of? Why am I a proud Jamaican? What do I love about this land? What do I love about our people?

Whenever there is good news, we are presented with opportunities to build on such foundations. Whenever there are unpleasant news or situations of great concern, we are again presented with great opportunities to do great things for our people. Where Jamaica is seeing positive movement in its rankings as a safer society, this is reason for celebration. Where sporting excellence, cultural diversity, and economic growth, are doing great, these are reasons for national pause and appreciation. This, however, does not prevent concern about the increase in police fatal shootings, or integrity concerns, or geopolitical issues, and so on.

Some people will want to celebrate environmentally sensitive infrastructural development, major crime reduction, and any educational accomplishments. Those same people may also hold concerns about the unfortunate delays in reaching the many who have suffered immeasurable pain, loss, and dislocation in the aftermath of the catastrophic monster Hurricane Mellisa. Still, there is hope that the NaRRA will efficiently rise to the task at hand. The National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority Act, 2026, is comprehensively impressive and hence the reason why all voices should reasonably contend in ensuring that the objectives are met in the best interests of all concerned.

As we move into the celebration of our beloved land and people, let us do so with a sense of joy and gratitude for where we have come thus far. The Collect for Independence celebrations across the Caribbean state, “ O God our Father, whose will it is that your people should live in ordered societies; inspire the people of this nation with the spirit of justice, truth and love; and so guide our leaders, and all who make decisions on our behalf, that they may direct our affairs in righteousness and peace; that we may live in peace and harmony and to your honour and glory; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God now and forever. Amen.

It is to be noted that, although our political and religious antecedents operated with much acrimony, our modern Jamaica may choose to move beyond that to new heights for a better future and a stronger Jamaica. Our various religious traditions may also seek to work more together as we build and empower our people for a safer, happier, Jamaican family.

Let us beware ugliness, crudity, crassness, deceit, and disingenuous approaches which can overtake our politics if we are not careful. Let us beware bigotry and weaponised approaches in religion which diminish the humanity and dignity of others.

Some homework for you is to read the short letter from Paul to Philemon. It is a one-chapter epistle. Paul met Philemon’s runaway slave, Onesimus, while Paul was in prison. Paul led him to Christ and so advocated for him that he would not be punished further for having run away. Just read again these beautiful words: “ I am sending him, who is my very heart, back to you … . Perhaps the reason he was separated from you for a little while was that you might have him back forever, no longer as a slave, but better than a slave, as a dear brother. He is very dear to me but even dearer to you, both as a fellow man and as a brother in the Lord.”

One church tradition holds that Onesimus later became the Ephesian bishop who is referenced by Ignatius in his letters. That would be quite something, since such positions were largely the preserve of the wealthy. The good news of Jesus Christ still liberates and frees those enslaved in mind, body, and spirit.

While we have our various celebrations, may we continue to draw inspiration from Prophet Marcus Garvey, whose spirit sill preaches, “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery; none but ourselves can free our minds.” May you all have happy and thoughtful celebrations of Emancipation and Independence.

Fr. Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@gmail.com