Caribbean in a pickle over Trump - Former PM says regional nations forced to be careful with ‘hand in mouth of angry lion’

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has defended the cautious approach Caribbean governments have taken in dealing with the Donald Trump administration, pointing out that a wrong move could result in retaliation.

“When Caribbean governments adopt a measured, cautious approach to America’s bullying tactics, it is because they understand the pickle they are in. Make a wrong move, defiantly defend the Cuban assistance programmes and our partnership with China, and they pay a price. They understand how careful they have to be when their hand is in the mouth of an angry lion,” he said.

Golding said, sadly, Caribbean countries have been placed in a position where Caribbean unity is of little avail.

“Our individual sovereignty and regional leverage are under siege. It is now every man for himself, every country on its own,” said the former prime minister.

Regional voices restrained

He said some regional voices, in the national interest, have to be restrained in what they say, but pointed out that others, like himself, have a responsibility to say what needs to be said.

“I will continue to voice my concerns as to how America’s dictates affect Jamaica and impair the hopes and aspirations of our people,” he said.

Golding said putting the United States (US) first should not mean putting Jamaica in jeopardy.

“I cautiously cling to the hope that this will pass, that the hemisphere will once again be a neighbourhood of peace; mutual understanding and respect; where true friendship prevails; where all of its people can pursue their own destiny with dignity and purpose; and where we can look upon America as a friend indeed,” he said.

Golding, speaking at the Team Jamaica Bickle Independence Gala to mark Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, where he was honoured, said Jamaica cannot take a stance against the US government, as Brazil has done, because of the island’s economic dependency on the US.

“If our exports to the US were slapped with a 50 per cent tariff, our manufacturing sector would fall apart and thousands of people would lose their jobs. If a US$200 tax was added to airline tickets, the tourism industry would be badly affected. If a 25 per cent tax was imposed on remittances to Jamaica, many families in Jamaica would be affected,” he said.

Golding said that measures could be implemented that could literally paralyse the Jamaican economy if something is said or done to displease Washington.

He said that if the US is so minded, it could hold hands with Jamaica in the spirit of true friendship.

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