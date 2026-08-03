JHTA, finance ministry to continue talks on tourism GCT

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service have committed to continued collaboration as discussions continue over the government’s proposed increase in the general consumption tax (GCT) applicable to the tourism sector.

The commitment followed a meeting on Thursday between Finance Minister Fayval Williams and representatives of the JHTA, facilitated through the Ministry of Tourism.

The discussions focused on the potential impact of the proposed tax increase on the tourism industry’s competitiveness, investment climate, employment and long-term sustainability.

According to the JHTA, the meeting provided an opportunity for an open exchange on the challenges facing the industry and the broader economic considerations informing the government’s proposal.

Both sides agreed to continue engaging over the coming months, to explore solutions that support the government’s fiscal objectives while preserving the competitiveness and long-term success of Jamaica’s tourism sector.

JHTA President O’Brian Heron welcomed what he described as the constructive nature of the discussions and expressed appreciation for Williams’ willingness to engage directly with the industry’s concerns.

‘Spirit of collaboration’

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with Minister Williams and her team. The minister demonstrated a genuine appreciation of the challenges currently facing Jamaica’s tourism industry and was receptive to the perspectives shared by the association,” Heron said.

“We are encouraged by the spirit of collaboration that characterised the meeting and look forward to working together in the months ahead to identify balanced, sustainable solutions that protect Jamaica’s competitiveness while supporting the country’s broader economic objectives.”

Williams said tourism remained a critical pillar of the Jamaican economy, and acknowledged the importance of the sector to the livelihoods of thousands of Jamaicans.

“Tourism is one of the pillars of our economy, and I have great respect for the industry and the many Jamaicans whose livelihoods depend on it,” she said.

The finance minister described the meeting with the JHTA and representatives of the Ministry of Tourism as open and constructive and said she valued the association’s candid presentation of its concerns.

“As we balance the range of considerations involved in meeting our fiscal responsibilities, I am committed to keeping the channels of dialogue with the industry fully open,” Williams said.

The JHTA said it would continue engaging with the government and other stakeholders while advocating for policies aimed at strengthening the tourism sector, supporting investment and employment, and maintaining the industry’s role as a major contributor to national economic growth.