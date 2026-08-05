Grace & Staff uses football to build skills and community ties

More than 30 teenagers from four communities, downtown Kingston, Majesty Gardens, Barbican and De La Vega City in Spanish Town, recently gathered at The Queen’s School football field for the inaugural Football Bonanza hosted by the Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation (Grace & Staff).

The participants, ages 13 to 18 and enrolled in Grace & Staff’s tuition assistance programme, competed in dribbling and juggling challenges before taking part in a series of small-sided matches designed to promote teamwork, sportsmanship and friendly competition.

The event extended beyond the pitch. Students also assumed the roles of commentators and match analysts, delivering live play-by-play coverage and post-match assessments aimed at strengthening their public-speaking, communication and critical-thinking skills.

“We wanted every student to feel included, whether they were playing or contributing in another way,” said Sujae Boswell, programme manager at Grace & Staff. “Watching them confidently analyse matches and encourage their peers reminded us that youth development extends far beyond athletic ability. Sometimes all young people need is an opportunity.”

The initiative was conceived partly as a response to the long summer break, a period during which many young people can find themselves with few structured activities.

“Summer can leave many young people with limited opportunities to stay engaged, so we wanted to create an experience that keeps them active while helping them build relationships across communities,” noted Boswell. “For many of these students, football is much more than a game. It provides an opportunity to express themselves, develop confidence, learn discipline, and discover that they have something positive to contribute both on and off the field.”

For 15-year-old Anthony Riley, whose downtown Kingston team emerged victorious, the day was especially memorable.

“Football is a big part of my life, and being part of the winning team made the day even more special. I’ll definitely be back next year.”

The Football Bonanza reflects Grace & Staff’s broader commitment to youth and community development. Through six homework centres, the foundation supports approximately 1,500 students through its tuition assistance programme, providing academic support, mentorship and personal development opportunities in communities across Kingston, St Catherine and Westmoreland.

“Every opportunity we create for a young person to learn, connect, and grow is an investment in stronger communities,” said Sandrina Davis, CEO of Grace & Staff. “If football can help build confidence, encourage teamwork, and inspire even one student to realise their potential, then we’ve achieved something meaningful.”