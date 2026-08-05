Scholarship winners credit discipline, support for PEP success

For Jahneal Kennedy and Sujanne Smith, academic success did not happen by accident. It was built on years of discipline, determination and the support of parents and teachers who recognised their potential long before national recognition arrived.

That effort has now been rewarded. The Foundation Preparatory School students have secured Primary Exit Profile (PEP) government scholarships for 2026, placing them among Jamaica’s top-performing students. The Clarendon scholars have since matriculated to Glenmuir High School, where Kennedy was recently recognised as the institution’s top PEP matriculant during its torch-lighting and welcome ceremony.

For Kennedy, Foundation Prep’s outgoing deputy head girl, the scholarship marks the fulfilment of a longstanding goal.

“Receiving a government scholarship means that I finally achieved what I was working towards my whole life at prep school, and that my academic achievements are contributing to funding my high-school experience,” she told The Gleaner.

“When I found out I had been awarded, [I said] I made my parents proud,” she added.

The aspiring neurosurgeon attributed her success to consistent preparation and disciplined study. She credited her Grade Six teacher, Janelle Hudson, and Saturday classes led by veteran educator Stellavit Ingram, principal of Central High School.

Kennedy advised future PEP candidates to revise steadily throughout the school year rather than waiting until examination season. At Glenmuir, she hopes to maintain her strong academic record while becoming involved in the school’s quiz club, debating society, choir and netball programme.

“I hope that this scholarship will help to get me into the mindset of a straight A+ student and help me to remain a hardworking student,” she said.

Her mother, Annette Harris, described the achievement as a moment of “excitement and a sense of accomplishment”. While supporting her daughter’s education required sacrifice, Harris said keeping Jahneal healthy, focused and grounded in her faith laid the foundation for her success. She hopes her daughter will continue to work diligently, respect her teachers, and remember that “the beginning of wisdom is the fear of God”.

Smith’s journey was similarly defined by perseverance and purpose.

“Receiving this scholarship is such an honour and privilege, as it symbolises a token that shows how hardworking I was throughout my educational journey in prep school, and this accomplishment feels like a very big milestone in my life,” Smith told The Gleaner.

“When I heard the news, I was elated. I ran and jumped on my mom and hugged her.”

Driven by a desire to make her family and teachers proud, Smith credited her mother for ensuring she completed practice papers and remained focused throughout her preparation.

The aspiring cardiac surgeon hopes one day to strengthen Jamaica’s healthcare sector while supporting disadvantaged students through mentorship and financial assistance.

Her mother, Samantha Taylor, said the scholarship represented the achievement of a goal they had pursued together.

“It means the world to me to see my child receive a PEP scholarship,” she said.

Despite balancing work commitments, Taylor dedicated evenings and weekends to preparing her daughter, often teaching her at home to reduce the need for extra lessons. She believes Smith’s determination will continue to propel her towards her dream of becoming a doctor.

Grade Six teacher Janelle Hudson said the girls’ achievements came as no surprise.

“Both students displayed exceptional focus and a strong work ethic,” she said.

Hudson noted that Kennedy consistently demonstrated diligence and natural leadership, while Smith’s persistence and determination enabled her to master every task placed before her.

She said regular assessments, targeted interventions and an emphasis on critical thinking formed the foundation of the school’s PEP preparation strategy, supported by strong parental involvement.

“I now take great pride in watching them enjoy the fruits of their labour, as they worked tirelessly to reach this milestone,” Hudson said.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com