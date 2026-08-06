AHF programme equips 30 youth with workplace, life skills

Thirty young Jamaicans have completed four weeks of workplace exposure, skills training and personal development under the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Jamaica’s 2026 Summer Employment and Training Programme.

The programme, delivered in partnership with the Institute of Law and Economics (ILE), provided work placements across the health, private and public sectors, while exposing participants to training in leadership, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, human rights, and sexual and reproductive health.

Launched in 2020, the initiative is part of AHF’s Girls Act programme, a global effort to empower girls and young women through leadership development, peer support and community activism.

In Jamaica, however, the programme has expanded to include both young women and men, with a particular focus on those who are unattached to school or work, or who live in at-risk communities.

Over four weeks, participants gained practical workplace experience through placements with host organisations. They also attended weekly Saturday sessions covering youth advocacy and leadership, communication, self-esteem, conflict resolution, financial literacy, money management, entrepreneurship, sexual and reproductive health and rights, human rights, and human trafficking awareness.

The sessions featured subject-matter experts and interactive activities, including a quiz competition designed to reinforce learning.

Participants were also invited to pitch business ideas to a panel of AHF and ILE representatives for possible funding. Each received a certificate on completing the programme.

Alexia Lamonth-Edwards, Girls Act lead at AHF Jamaica, said the initiative aims to help young people recognise their potential while equipping them with practical skills and confidence.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this programme is seeing young people discover their potential,” she said. “The AHF Summer Employment and Training Programme is more than a summer internship; it equips our youth with the confidence, practical skills, and leadership abilities they need to thrive.”

Lamonth-Edwards said the programme had once again highlighted the talent and resilience of Jamaica’s young people.

“Each year, I am reminded that Jamaica is filled with talented, resilient, and innovative young people who simply need opportunities to realize their potential and dreams,” she said.

“When we invest in them through meaningful work experience, mentorship, and life skills training, we are not only preparing them for the workforce, but we are also empowering them to become leaders, advocates, and positive influences within our society.”

DEEPENING CONVICTIONS

For participant Tadaila Thoubourne, who interned at AHF, the experience strengthened her interest in pursuing a career in social work.

“This programme has taught me a lot. It has shown me what the world of work is really like!” she said.

“I was placed as an intern at AHF and that experience has only strengthened my passion for becoming a social worker. Being able to apply what I’ve been learning in a real-world setting made me appreciate my chosen field even more.”

Thoubourne said the Saturday training sessions, particularly those focused on financial literacy, helped prepare participants for challenges they may encounter in the workplace and wider society.

“The programme equipped us with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the workplace and society. I’m definitely sad that it has come to an end, but it has been a 10/10 experience. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity and everything this programme has taught me,” she said.

Another participant, Jahziel Belnavis, who was placed at Soccer XPress, said the programme provided valuable lessons in money management, sexual education and workplace networking.

RENEWED KNOWLEDGE

“The programme has been very good. I was placed at Soccer XPress. I’ve learnt how to manage my money, and I’ve learnt new things about sexual education,” he said.

“Also, the one thing that stood out to me the most is that a person with HIV has no defined look.”

Belnavis said the experience underscored the importance of building relationships and engaging with people from different backgrounds.

“The workplace is a good place to network with people. You don’t know who you will meet or how far a simple conversation may lead you, so it’s great to interact and converse with different people,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time with AHF, and I am very grateful for the opportunity.”

AHF Jamaica said it remains committed to expanding opportunities for young people through programmes that provide work experience, mentorship and personal development.

Closing the programme, Lamonth-Edwards encouraged participants to remain open to opportunities and confident in their ability to shape their futures.

“Your circumstances do not define your future. Continue to learn, remain open to new opportunities, and believe in your ability to create meaningful change,” she said.

“At AHF, we are proud to walk alongside our youth because, when young people are empowered, entire communities are transformed.”

AHF also thanked the host organisations and training partners that supported the 2026 programme and said it looked forward to continuing the initiative in the years ahead.