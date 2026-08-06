Swing too far - Illegal St James attraction demolished as officials declare it a tragedy waiting to happen

WESTERN BUREAU:

The giant swing tourist attraction demolished in Norwood Pen, St James, yesterday was “very, very dangerous” and posed the risk of a major tragedy, according to St James Municipal Corporation Acting Chief Engineer Pete Jackson.

The municipality ordered the demolition after discovering that the attraction had been erected without the required building and planning approvals. Officials said cease notices served earlier in the day had been removed before enforcement officers returned to the site.

Jackson, during an interview with The Gleaner late yesterday, said he became alarmed after seeing images of the attraction circulating on social media and immediately visited the location.

“I was very surprised that it was there. It just looked out of place and dangerous to me,” he noted.

His fears intensified after he inspected the structure, which overlooked a deep precipice.

“It was deep, very deep, and the structure itself wasn’t that secure. When the tractor was demolishing the structure, it came down with ease. There wasn’t much resistance. There was no major foundation. It wasn’t planted firmly or anything like that,” Jackson said.

MATTER OF TIME

He said the swing consisted of a wooden platform suspended by ropes from four light-pole-type supports, which were stabilised with guy wires and decorated with artificial flowers to create an attractive backdrop for photographs.

Visitors to the island had been using the swing, suspended high above the steep drop.

“It would have been a matter of time before a major incident occurred because, after a while, things rock out of place,” Jackson warned.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor of Montego Bay Richard Vernon said the municipal corporation was left with little choice but to remove the structure after its operators failed to comply with enforcement measures.

According to the mayor, a cease notice was served after inspectors discovered that the attraction had been erected without the necessary approvals under the Building Act and the Town and Country Planning Act. When enforcement officers returned later, the notices had been removed and the premises locked, prompting the acting superintendent of roads and works to mobilise a demolition team.

Vernon said that while the corporation supports efforts to diversify tourism attractions, operators must comply with the law to protect residents and visitors.

He noted that obtaining the necessary approvals would have ensured that the structure was properly engineered and that issues such as parking, bathroom facilities, safety mechanisms, insurance and attraction licensing were adequately addressed.

“The corporation’s decision may be unpopular, but it is necessary. We prefer to face criticism rather than risk the loss of life because we failed to act,” the mayor said.

Odette Dyer, regional director for the Jamaica Tourist Board, also stressed that attractions cannot simply be established without regulatory approval.

“There are specific policies in place governing the erection or building out of any attraction,” Dyer said, explaining that prospective operators must first engage the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), which assesses proposals before making recommendations to the Jamaica Tourist Board for licensing.

“It is a process with many layers within, so you can’t just come up overnight and erect something and call it an attraction,” she said.

Dyer said the attraction demolished in Norwood Pen did not appear to have been licensed.

“From all indications, it was not a licensed entity. Obviously, it was a very risky attraction from what I’m observing here,” she said.

While acknowledging the growing demand for new tourism experiences, Dyer urged entrepreneurs to seek guidance before investing.

“We want to encourage persons who want to become a part of the tourism ecosystem to reach out to TPDCo. They will guide that process so you don’t go against any rules, or any laws, and can build your attraction the right way,” she said.

The land on which the operators built the structure is registered in the name of Barnett Limited. However, checks with the organisation’s managing director, Mark Kerr Jarrett, revealed that squatters had taken over the properties years ago.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com