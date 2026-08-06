Honour for a lifesaver - Blood donations hero Sonya Maria Binns-Lawrence recognised for meritorious service

Jamaica’s all-time leading blood donor, Sonya Maria Binns-Lawrence, has been recognised with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her contribution to the field of health and wellness.

Binns-Lawrence received the news on Wednesday that she will be honoured on National Heroes Day at King’s House for her selfless contribution spanning decades.

The 60-year-old phlebotomist has made at least 130 blood donations in her mission to help those in need.

When contacted yesterday, Binns-Lawrence said she was elated to be recognised for her voluntary service.

“I am truly honoured to be recognised, not just as Jamaica’s leading donor but the leading donor in the Caribbean. This is truly a blessing for me to be able to continually give back to my fellow citizens when they need it,” she told The Gleaner.

Asked why she continues to carry out this important act of volunteerism each year, she said: “I am motivated especially when I realise that someone reached out to me to let me know that my blood saved their lives or that of their family… . I am humbled at the thought that I get to do this for them.”

Recently, head of the National Blood Transfusion Service, Dr Kamille West-Mitchell, made a national appeal for Jamaicans to donate blood after revealing that the supply had fallen to half of the required level.

Binns-Lawrence is encouraging her fellow Jamaicans to answer the call and support the critical cause.

“I would encourage everyone that is able bodied, age appropriate and healthy to donate because the blood they give today may save their own lives tomorrow,” she said.

She said her family, especially her daughter, Sweets Lawrence-McLaughlin, has been a key source of support over the years and her number one cheerleader.

“My church family and friends are excited to celebrate this occasion with me. Persons from the blood bank have even congratulated me, saying that this honour is well deserved as they have been an indelible part of my journey,” she said.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com