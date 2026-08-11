‘She became my child’ - Barnswells reflect on rescue that earned national honour

For Councillor Scean Barnswell, there was no time to deliberate when he spotted a man with a six-year-old girl, who had reportedly been abducted from St Thomas More Preparatory School in May Pen, Clarendon, last December.

What took over was not a desire to be heroic or any thought that his actions would earn national recognition.

It was, he said, a parental instinct to protect a child in danger.

“It was a parental instinct of protection that ‘kicked in’, the fright expressed by my wife and my seven-year-old daughter asking where [the abductor] was going with her. I had to act swiftly and with alacrity to save this abducted child,” he recalled.

That instinct would ultimately see the former mayor of May Pen and councillor for the Hayes division in Clarendon South East, alongside his wife, Danielle, awarded the Badge of Honour for Gallantry for helping to rescue the child.

But for the Barnswells, the recognition is secondary to the outcome that mattered most: the child made it home safely.

Danielle said that once the girl came into her care, the responsibility was overwhelming, but her maternal instinct took precedence.

“The responsibility was overwhelming, but my focus never wavered. Once she was in my arms, I felt a deep instinct to protect, comfort, and reassure her. As a woman and a mother, I wanted to be a source of calm during such a frightening experience,” she said.

“During the ordeal, she became my child, and my instinct was to protect my child. To me it was my child that was in danger.”

Danielle said every decision she made during the ordeal was driven by the hope that the child would survive the frightening experience and be reunited with her family.

That shared instinct to protect is central to how the couple views the national honour.

Scean said he had not anticipated receiving an award and remained humbled that their actions were recognised.

“While I wasn’t expecting an award, I am humbled that our acts of selflessness were recognised.”

For Danielle, the recognition is equally emotional because it acknowledges not only what she and her husband did individually but how they responded to the crisis together.

“It means the world to us because we faced that experience together. We supported one another, trusted each other, and remained focused on saving a life. To be recognised side by side is a reflection of the partnership we share not only in marriage but in life,” she said.

She said the couple never acted with the expectation of receiving an accolade.

“Being awarded was never something that crossed our minds. We are just happy she’s home and safe. To date, that has been the best Christmas memory.”

GOOD JUDGEMENT

The experience has also left Barnswell reflecting on how people respond when confronted with emergencies.

He said too often, people choose to record incidents rather than intervene or offer assistance.

“Too often, bystanders reach for phones to capture a scene rather than rendering assistance or just go about their merry ways, minding their business.”

He hopes the recognition will encourage Jamaicans to assist people in distress while exercising good judgement about their own safety.

“I hope this recognition will aid others to be brave to help a person in distress. Assess the situation first – if you will be in harm’s way. What help you render – it may not be physical support but words of intervention or taking a picture or video capturing the description of the situation, aggressor, or victim – that will be useful to get help if you can’t do it yourself.”

Barnswell said the child’s parents remain grateful for their intervention and express that gratitude whenever they come into contact with each other.

Danielle shares that call to courage, particularly among women and mothers. She hopes the experience will remind them that courage can emerge in the most frightening moments when someone simply chooses to act.

“I hope this recognition reminds women and mothers across Jamaica that courage is not about being fearless, but it is about choosing to do what is right even when you are afraid.”

She hopes their experience will remind Jamaicans that extraordinary acts of compassion do not necessarily require extraordinary people.

“Women possess incredible strength, resilience, and a natural instinct to protect and care for others. My hope is that this award encourages people to believe that ordinary individuals are capable of extraordinary acts of compassion.”

“If this story inspires even one person to step forward and help someone in need, then this recognition will have an impact far beyond me,” said Danielle.

As she reflects on the moment that changed an ordinary December day into one that would eventually earn national recognition, Danielle attributes their ability to respond to a higher power.

“Above all, I acknowledge and give God all the glory for giving us the strength and courage to act when it mattered most.”

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com