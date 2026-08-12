Police: Strong leads in Central Village farmer’s murder

Police say they have strong leads in the murder of 24-year-old pig farmer Shemane Nugent, who was shot multiple times while attending to his animals at his farm in Lakes Pen, St Catherine, a week ago.

Superintendent Throuville Haughton of the St Catherine South Police Division made the disclosure on Monday morning while addressing residents who staged a demonstration demanding justice for Nugent.

The placard-bearing residents accused the police of being involved in the young farmer’s killing and called for a thorough investigation.

Nugent, who was from a farming family, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants while attending to his pigs.

His mother, Doreen Rhoden-Nugent, said the killing has left the family struggling to cope, as her son was heavily involved in the farming operation.

“I am not taking it good at all. My pressure gone up. Shemane was the one who would do the hard work. Now it is left on me and his sister. We have our farm and now his farm, which is larger than ours, so we a tek it hard. Is like half of my life gone.”

Rhoden-Nugent said she had been told that her son was killed by a policeman with whom he allegedly had a longstanding grievance.

“I was told that he was killed by a policeman whom he had a grievance with for about four years.”

She also said she heard that Nugent had been accused of stealing a pig.

“I heard they stole his pig and he told everybody that Shemane was the one who used his van to transport the meat.”

But the grieving mother said her son had no reason to steal pigs, pointing out that he had 44 pigs on his own farm at the time of his death.

Despite the allegations being circulated in the community, Rhoden-Nugent said she is satisfied with the progress of the police investigation.

Haughton said investigators have been pursuing the case since the killing and will continue until the person or persons responsible are identified.

He said Nugent’s dedication to farming should not have placed him at risk, noting that people who work late on their farms should be able to do so safely.

Haughton also described Nugent as the victim of a murder and said the police want whoever is responsible to face justice, regardless of who that person may be.

“We really regret the loss. He was the victim of a murder, and the perpetrators must face justice. That’s what the police want, and we don’t care who it is,” the superintendent said, urging residents who may have information about the killing to share it with investigators.

Meanwhile, a relative of Nugent, who was visibly traumatised by his death, described him as a hardworking farmer who was committed to his livelihood.

“Dem kill mi cousin on his farm. He was a hardworking pig farmer who would be attending to his pig farm sometime until 3 a.m. in the morning.”

The relative said Nugent’s farming background and standing in the community were among the reasons residents were demanding justice.

“Shemane is from a farming family and is respected by the community. This is why we are demanding justice,” the relative said.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com