Spanish Town youth advocate earns GGAA honour for community service

When justice of the peace and youth advocate Kaydia Clair reflects on her journey, one principle stands out: service.

Clair, a paralegal, was among 39 Jamaicans recognised with the Governor-General’s Achievement Award (GGAA) in 2026. She was honoured for her work in social welfare, education, public health, environmental sustainability and community development.

A native of Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine, she has dedicated much of her life to supporting her community through social outreach, educational assistance and restorative justice initiatives.

Volunteerism, she says, has been a driving force since her early teens.

“I loved it, honestly… and since then, I’ve just been doing it. As you grow, you realise you see the different areas that you can assist in, and you expand through networking. I got into it by just seeing how I can help someone early on, and have continued from there,” she said.

Clair balances community work with her professional and academic pursuits. She recently graduated with honours with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is pursuing studies in geriatric nursing, while completing a salesman course with the Real Estate Board.

Among her annual projects are a back-to-school drive and health fair aimed at easing the financial burden on families.

Through the initiative, children receive books, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and book vouchers valued between $2,000 and $5,000. Her scholarship programme also awards $25,000 each to 10 students selected on the basis of essays outlining their educational needs.

Clair says major outreach projects require months of planning, including securing sponsorship, organising logistics and coordinating volunteers.

Yet, she says the response from residents makes the effort worthwhile.

“At the end of each project, when I look back, especially at the photos and the comments from the community members, it’s a [great] feeling, and that is what keeps me going,” Clair said.

She added that community support motivates her even during difficult periods.

“People are really looking forward to it,” the GGAA recipient said, noting that the back-to-school initiative is now in its fourth year and has benefited thousands of students.

Beyond educational support, Clair is involved in community safety and conflict resolution.

As founder and president of the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee and in her role as a justice of the peace, she facilitates conflict resolution and parenting workshops.

Currently training to become a certified restorative justice facilitator, Clair applies restorative principles to help defuse tensions within her community.

She says her sessions focus on emotional regulation, communication and alternative dispute resolution, encouraging residents to resolve disagreements without confrontation.

For young Jamaicans hoping to make a difference in their communities, her advice is simple: start where you are.

“Don’t feel like you need to start off big or need [to make] a huge impact. Start off by helping a child on the street, by helping on a Labour Day project, or helping a neighbour… . Start small… . Use what you have at hand, be willing to learn, and be willing to grow. Your circumstances do not decide your commitment,” she advised.