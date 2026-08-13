Truck simulator offers new route to driver certification

A truck-driving academy in Kingston is using simulation technology to train drivers for the public and private sectors.

The Tank-Weld HEART Trucking Academy, a partnership between Tank-Weld Equipment and HEART/NSTA Trust, was established to improve access to formal training, particularly for independent operators who, traditionally, have had limited opportunities to gain certification.

At the centre of the programme is a commercial truck-driving simulator designed to prepare drivers for real-world conditions before they operate a truck on the road.

Adapted for local conditions, the simulator features a digital map based on Jamaican infrastructure, including tight roundabouts, steep rural roads, and major highways. Instructors can also introduce hazardous weather, night driving, and mechanical failures, including tyre blowouts.

Trainees operate from a truck cabin equipped with a steering wheel, multispeed gear shifter and clutch, while 3D screens and a motion platform simulate potholes, uneven terrain, and other road conditions. Officials say the controlled environment allows students to practise complex manoeuvres, such as reversing articulated trailers into confined loading bays, before operating a real vehicle.

While heavy-duty driving simulators are widely used in developed countries, academy operators say this is the first civilian commercial-driver training simulator of its kind in Jamaica.

EMPLOYER DEMAND

For HEART/NSTA Trust Managing Director Dr Taneisha Ingleton, the initiative is intended to close the gap between workforce skills and employer demand.

“A true skills gap occurs when there is a stark mismatch between the technical proficiencies job seekers possess and the modern competencies employers require,” noted Ingleton.

Ingleton said HEART/NSTA Trust works closely with industry leaders to develop and approve its curricula, drawing on global standards to ensure that programmes remain aligned with changing labour-market needs.

Practical training remains central to improving employability and supporting economic growth, she noted.

“By offering practical, hands-on training via advanced tools like our 3D Truck Driving Simulators, TVET aims to close the skills gap, reduce unemployment, and foster inclusive growth.”

“We are not just training individuals to fill a temporary role. We are generating ‘Monday morning ready’ professionals who possess the exact digital, spatial, and mechanical competencies needed to excel both locally and on the global logistics stage. As national economic demands escalate, the ongoing collaboration between HEART/NSTA Trust and Tank-Weld represents a scalable template for how public-private partnerships can directly align vocational education with urgent industrial priorities,” she said.

Managing Director of Tank-Weld Equipment John Ralston said the academy was developed to establish training standards and expand opportunities for certification.

“It is our hope to create a minimum standard and to certify drivers as there is no formal training available to them locally, especially those who operate as independent contractors.”

Aspiring drivers say the simulator provides an accessible introduction to the profession while helping them build confidence.

“Stepping into a huge truck for the first time can be very intimidating. The simulator, however, strips all that fear and anxiety away,” said Raymond Brown, an aspiring truck driver from Portland.

“It gives persons like me a secure environment to build genuine confidence, master gear synchronisation, and prove we can do this. It is a complete game-changer.”

Lancelot Brown, another aspiring truck driver from Buff Bay, Portland, said the training had strengthened his confidence and provided valuable practical experience.

“I had my doubts about ever becoming a certified truck driver, but with this kind of training, I am very confident that my dream will become a reality,” commented Brown.

He added: “The instructions are very good, and what I realise is that the trainers are very patient and tolerant. The units are huge, but with the experience and knowledge gained, all that fear has disappeared. It is a grand opportunity for everyone, including aspiring female truck drivers.”

ESSENTIAL DELIVERY

Local-government officials say well-trained drivers are essential for municipal operations and service delivery.

“The Portland Municipality employs drivers who are responsible for moving essential services through our communities,” Port Antonio Mayor Paul Thompson said.

“That is why this simulator is the perfect training ground because it allows drivers to learn the realities of the road safely and arrive better prepared to serve.”

St Ann’s Bay Mayor Michael Belnavis said structured training could help employers fill vacancies more quickly.

“We have employers in St Ann who need drivers that can hit the ground running,” Belnavis said.

“This simulator provides a structured, real-world training experience, and it helps ensure that drivers are certified with confidence so jobs can be filled faster and roads stay safer.”

The simulator is also being used by public- and private-sector employers as part of driver training. Companies including Jamaica Broilers and agencies such as the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) have incorporated it into workforce-development programmes.

“A massive fleet of sanitation and utility vehicles across Jamaica requires a specialised tier of safety and expertise that was historically hard to recruit,” said NSWMA Executive Director Audley Gordon.

“The Tank-Weld academy has been a game-changer for our agency. By providing highly qualified, simulator-tested drivers, they have directly improved our operational reliability, kept our schedules on track, and enhanced public safety on the roads.”

Delano Seiveright, minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, said improving driver training is important to the country’s logistics sector.

“Every facet of commerce, from moving goods out of our ports to supplying local markets, depends entirely on transport logistics,” he said.

“By modernising driver training through this simulation technology, we are actively boosting national production, reducing corporate overhead, and positioning Jamaica as a highly efficient logistical hub for the region.”

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com