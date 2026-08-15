Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Half Way Tree, road deaths surpass 200

The driver of a motor car was killed in a three-vehicle crash near the Fire Station in Half Way Tree, St Andrew on Friday.

His name and details about the crash have not been publicly disclosed.

A police report cited “excess speed[ing] with no regards to condition”, inattention or diverted attention and “losing control” as the possible main causes of the 10:26p.m. crash.

He is one of two people killed on the roadways yesterday and the third since Thursday as the number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes this year surpasses the 200 mark.

A 44-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash along the AGS Coombs main road in St James also on Friday.

His name and details about the crash have not been disclosed.

Failing to keep proper traffic lane, swerving and inattention or diverted attention were cited as the possible main causes.

A total of 205 people have died in 177 fatal collisions since January 1 this year, according to the latest police statistics.

Road deaths and fatal collisions are each down 14 per cent when compared with the corresponding period last year, the data shows.

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