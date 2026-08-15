Jamaica Fest ignites Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Maryland:

Downtown Silver Spring was transformed into a vibrant Jamaican marketplace on Sunday as the sights, sounds, aromas and spirit of Jamaica filled Veterans Plaza for the fifth staging of Jamaica Fest, attracting an estimated 8,000 patrons from across the Washington metropolitan area and beyond.

Under a blazing 96-degree summer sun, Jamaicans, Caribbean nationals and friends of Jamaica turned out in large numbers for the Embassy of Jamaica’s flagship cultural celebration, staged in partnership with Right Now for Jamaica Inc, as the nation brought its 64th Independence celebrations to a close.

The aroma of jerk chicken, curry, patties and other island favourites greeted visitors, while music, dancing, arts, crafts and entrepreneurship created a festive atmosphere throughout downtown Silver Spring

The festival, themed ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’ showcased Jamaican culture and the enduring strength of its people.

More than 40 food and craft vendors provided authentic Jamaican cuisine, products and services, highlighting the creativity of Jamaican and Caribbean entrepreneurs. The vendor village was supported by sponsors including EMD Sales, Right Now for Jamaica, Wellspring Manor and Spa, Catherine’s Restaurant, Caribbean Cargo DC, Couples Resorts and the Jamaica Central Labour Organization.

Music remained the centrepiece of the celebration. Recording artiste Nesbeth entertained the crowd, while the Image Band had patrons singing and dancing to Jamaican favourites.

Grammy-nominated singer Etana delivered a commanding 45-minute performance, moving through some of her best-known songs and drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

DJ Najair also kept patrons engaged with a selection of classic Jamaican hits that had young and old alike waving flags, singing along and celebrating their heritage.

Proclamation honours Jamaica

A major highlight came when Mayor Phylecia E. Nembhard of New Carrollton, Maryland, presented a Mayoral Proclamation recognising Jamaica’s Independence Day to Lishann Salmon, chargé d’Affaires, a.i., at the Embassy of Jamaica.

Mayor Nembhard, the first Jamaican to serve as mayor of New Carrollton, used the occasion to acknowledge the contributions of Jamaican Americans in public service, business, education, healthcare, the arts and community development.

The proclamation recognised August 6 as Jamaica’s Independence Day and established that the occasion would be commemorated annually in New Carrollton. It also highlighted the city’s multicultural character and commitment to celebrating the cultures that enrich community life.

According to the proclamation, recognising Jamaica’s Independence Day promotes cultural appreciation, unity and mutual respect among residents. The mayor encouraged the community to celebrate Jamaica’s rich heritage and the contributions Jamaican Americans have made to the city and wider society.

The presentation was warmly received by members of the Jamaican community and added a civic dimension to the festival.

‘Our greatest strength has always been our ability to come together’

Welcoming patrons to the event, Salmon said Jamaica Fest reflected the qualities that continue to define Jamaicans at home and abroad.

“Jamaica Fest is a celebration of everything that makes us proudly Jamaican: our music, food, culture, creativity, entrepreneurship and, above all, the warmth and resilience of our people,” Salmon said.

She told patrons that this year’s Independence theme reflected Jamaica’s long-standing ability to overcome adversity through unity and determination.

“Our greatest strength has always been our ability to come together, support one another and rise above every challenge,” she said.

Salmon also thanked sponsors, vendors, artistes, volunteers, the Embassy team and community partners for helping to make the event a success. She extended a special welcome to Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica who attended the festival.

“Enjoy the music, enjoy the food and experience the very best of Jamaica,” she said. “Happy Independence, and welcome to Jamaica Fest!”