Bishop Herro Blair to launch autobiography on August 30

Veteran clergyman, nation-builder and community leader Bishop Herro Blair is set to launch his autobiography, ‘ Faith That Moves Mountains – My Life & Legacy’, on August 30.

The launch will take place at Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre in Kingston.

The book chronicles Blair’s journey from his childhood in rural Jamaica to decades of Christian ministry, national service, community development and international outreach.

More than a record of his accomplishments, Faith That Moves Mountains – My Life & Legacy explores the experiences, challenges, lessons and defining moments that have shaped Blair’s life and ministry.

Born in Somerton, St James, Blair grew up in a Christian household as one of 14 children of Geneva and Reverend Mortimer Blair. His early exposure to Christian ministry laid the foundation for a life that would take him into the pulpit and into broadcasting, public service, community development, and Christian missions in Jamaica and overseas.

The autobiography traces his journey from childhood through his call to ministry and the subsequent expansion of his work across national and international borders. It also examines personal and ministerial experiences that tested and strengthened his faith.

At the heart of the book is the principle reflected in its title – a life guided by faith even when the outcome could not always be seen.

The publication describes Blair’s journey “from his mother’s womb through to the hills of rural Jamaica and the nations of the world in fulfilment of the Great Commission”.

Through stories spanning several decades, Blair offers readers an account of the demands of Christian ministry and his belief in God’s provision.

The launch comes as the ministry associated with Blair marks a significant milestone. The Deliverance Evangelistic Association is celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 2026, marking 50 years of ministry, service and outreach to Jamaica and the wider world.

The association is the umbrella organisation for 25 member churches in Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, the United States and Canada.

Blair is president and founder of the Deliverance Evangelistic Association Inc and senior pastor of Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre in Kingston.

His ministry and public life have extended beyond the traditional boundaries of the church into education, humanitarian outreach, broadcasting, peace-building and national service.

Initiatives associated with his ministry over the years have included educational institutions, skills training, a Bible institute, community feeding programmes, and other social interventions.

Blair has also been involved in efforts to address crime and violence and promote peace in vulnerable communities.

His decades of service have earned him several national and institutional honours. He received membership in the Order of Distinction in 1984 and was appointed to the Order of Jamaica in 2007.

Faith That Moves Mountains – My Life & Legacy provides Blair with an opportunity to document his story in his own voice while reflecting on the people, places, experiences and acts of faith that have shaped his journey.