Dr Brian Langrin appointed new Bank of Jamaica Governor

Dr R Brian Langrin has been appointed the new Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), succeeding Richard Byles, whose seven-year tenure ends on Tuesday.

Langrin will take office on Wednesday, following his appointment by the Governor-General in Council.

The appointment follows a search process led by a committee established in April, which assessed local and international candidates for the position.

Langrin brings more than two decades of experience in central banking, financial stability and multilateral development. He has held senior positions at the BOJ in financial stability and economic research and has served as a Financial Stability Adviser at the IMF-administered Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre, CARTAC.

He holds a PhD in Economics from Pennsylvania State University and has published extensively on financial stability and monetary policy.

Finance and the Public Service Minister Fayval Williams welcomed the appointment, describing Langrin as a forward-looking leader with experience in Jamaica, the Caribbean and the international development community.

Williams said his expertise in monetary policy, financial stability, innovation and international cooperation will serve Jamaica well as the country navigates a rapidly changing global economy.

“Dr Brian Langrin is a forward-looking leader whose experience spans Jamaica, the Caribbean and the wider international development community. His deep understanding of monetary policy, financial stability, innovation, regional partnerships and international cooperation will serve Jamaica well as we navigate a rapidly changing global economy,” said Williams.

“The Government reaffirms its full commitment to the independence of the Bank of Jamaica and to the continuity of the sound monetary and financial policies that have anchored our economic stability.”

Langrin said he is committed to preserving the BOJ’s credibility and independence, keeping inflation low and stable, and modernising Jamaica’s financial system.

“It is an honour to serve Jamaica at this pivotal moment. I look forward to working with the BOJ team, the financial sector and our regional and international partners to strengthen monetary and financial stability, deepen resilience and support Jamaica’s long-term development,” Langrin said.

“I am committed to preserving the Bank’s hard-won credibility and independence, to keeping inflation low and stable, and to advancing the modernisation of our financial system for the benefit of every Jamaican.”

Meanwhile, the Government has praised outgoing Governor Richard Byles for his stewardship of the central bank since August 2019.

During his tenure, Byles guided monetary policy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the global inflation surge, Hurricane Beryl in 2024, Hurricane Melissa in 2025, and the 2026 oil shock linked to the Middle East conflict.

His tenure also saw the BOJ strengthen its inflation-targeting framework, maintain financial stability and assume full statutory independence under the Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Byles also oversaw the launch of JAM-DEX, Jamaica’s central bank digital currency.

Minister Williams thanked Byles for what she described as “distinguished and consequential service”, saying he leaves the BOJ stronger and more independent.

“He guided the nation’s monetary policy with a steady hand through extraordinary times and leaves the bank stronger and more independent than he found it. He leaves a legacy of stability on which Dr Langrin will build,” the finance minister noted.

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