Old Harbour Bay bar operator charged after ganja, counterfeit goods seized

A 37-year-old Old Harbour Bay woman has been charged after police reportedly seized ganja, uncustomed cigarettes and counterfeit alcoholic beverages during a snap raid at her bar in the community.

Kemelia Smith, a bar operator, has been charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, possession of uncustomed goods and breaches of the Customs and Excise Duty Act.

Reports are that about 10:30 am on Sunday, police personnel from the Old Harbour Bay Police Station conducted a snap raid at a bar along Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine.

During a search of the premises, police reportedly seized 37 sticks of uncustomed Sunni cigarettes, 17 transparent bags containing vegetable matter resembling ganja, five cups of ganja and a container containing 28 ounces of the substance.

The police also allegedly found two 750ml bottles bearing counterfeit rum labels and one 750ml bottle of counterfeit Campari liquor.

Smith, who operates the bar, was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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