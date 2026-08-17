One dead, another hospitalised in Trelawny crash

One person has died and another has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash along Braco Road in Trelawny this evening.

The crash involved a Suzuki Vitara and a trailer truck, resulting in significant traffic delays for motorists.

Emergency personnel have been deployed to the scene.

As of August 17, Jamaica has recorded 181 fatal crashes, claiming 210 lives. This represents a 12 per cent decline compared with the corresponding period last year.

More details to come.

- Ashley Anguin

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.