Teachers balk

WESTERN BUREAU:

Unresolved issues surrounding their uniform allowance and a graduate policy for educators pursuing further studies were among the main concerns raised by delegates on Tuesday as the Jamaica Teachers’ Association rejected the Government’s wage offer.

The rejection was confirmed on Tuesday after delegates voted at the JTA’s 62nd annual conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny. Of the 213 delegates, 155 voted against the offer while 54 supported it. There was one spoiled ballot and three rejected ballots.

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service recently reached agreement with the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU) on a modified three-year wage package covering April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028. The deal includes a one-off payment of $80,000 for the 2025-26 financial year followed by a five per cent salary increase in each of the next two years.

While the JTA is not a member of the JCTU, it was presented with the same basic wage offer from the Government, an element of the package it is not disputing. Instead, the association rejected the overall proposal, arguing that more should be done to improve teachers’ benefits.

“The Government of Jamaica has three or four levels in the uniform policy, and the smallest remuneration package is $135,000. Yet the Government has offered the teachers not one of the four categories but $38,500,” JTA President La Sonja Harrison said after the vote, highlighting one of the challenges.

“So we do not qualify to be benchmarked and retrofitted or to sit in any of the existing four tiles that exist for the uniform policy as embedded in the document that guides the uniform policy for the public-sector workers,” added Harrison.

“Also, there are many teachers who, using their own resources, undertake additional studies to ensure that they remain marketable, relevant, and current in terms of the content that they are expected to deliver to their students, and the Government of Jamaica does not seem to value that in a tangible way. The teachers have spoken that this was also a matter that needs revisiting,” she explained further.

Following the delegates’ decision, Harrison vowed to continue pressing the Government for improved salaries and working conditions for teachers.

GREATEST ASSET

“Education is so critical to our advancement of the greatest asset we have as a nation: that of our human capital. The salary of the teacher and the conditions under which the teachers serve the children of this nation are in need of continuous improvement,” she said.

“We find monies to do many other things in this nation. Where does our priority truly lie? Is it to invest in our future, in our children, in whom reside the innovation and the solutions that this nation is in need of in order for us to improve gross domestic product [GDP] and all the other ways in which we need to improve? The return on investment in our people is not immediate. To not treat with that is to our own detriment,” she added.

Asked by journalists whether the vote could affect teachers’ availability for the start of the new school term in September, Harrison said any decision on possible action would have to come from the association’s delegates.

“This conference has one more day to go (Wednesday, August 19), and if the teachers have any such intention, they may communicate same to the presidential corps and to the leadership of the association. We never know, but we will wait and see,” she said.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com