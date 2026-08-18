Teachers reject Government’s latest wage offer

Delegates attending the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) 62nd Annual Conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Duncans, Trelawny, have rejected the Government’s latest wage offer, which was made on August 14.

Of the 213 votes cast, four were rejected, 54 voted to accept, while 155 voted to reject.

In a brief statement just now, the JTA said a formal notification will be dispatched to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, indicating the outcome and requesting the earliest possible date to continue the negotiations.

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