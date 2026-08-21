CHASE completes fencing at 10 early childhood schools

As Jamaica prepares for the new academic year, the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund has completed perimeter fencing at 10 early childhood institutions, creating safer and more secure environments for young children.

The $15-million project spans schools in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, Hanover, Trelawny, St Mary and Portland, underscoring the importance of safety during the formative years of a child’s development.

The initiative forms part of CHASE Fund’s wider support for early childhood education. Over the years, the fund has invested in upgrading infant schools, providing educational resources and technology, and improving learning environments across the island.

The latest project strengthens school security while helping institutions meet Standard 8 of the Early Childhood Commission’s certification requirements, which focus on maintaining safe and secure environments for children, staff, stakeholders and visitors.

“The CHASE Fund has a longstanding commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s early childhood education system, and we are pleased to continue that investment through projects that improve both the learning environment and the safety of our youngest citizens,” said CHASE Fund Public Relations and Administrative Manager, Hilary Coulton.

“We are proud to have completed these works ahead of the new academic year, and look forward to seeing the benefits for the children, teachers and communities served by these institutions.”

The project benefited Woodford Primary and Infant School in Kingston and St Andrew; Reach Primary and Infant School in Portland; Nutfield Basic School in St Mary; Ashkenish Primary and Infant School and Elgin Town Basic School in Hanover; Coley Mountain Primary and Infant School and Huntley Primary and Infant School in Manchester; Windsor Heights Basic School in St Catherine; Elgin Primary and Infant School in Clarendon; and Rio Bueno Primary and Infant School in Trelawny.