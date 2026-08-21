Judy Mowatt, Sean Paul partner for Bluefields recovery fair

The Judy Mowatt Outreach Ministries (JMOM) and the Sean Paul Foundation have joined forces to host Bluefields Rising: Health & Recovery Fair, a free two-day initiative aimed at helping families rebuild after Hurricane Melissa. The event will be held this weekend at Belmont Academy in Bluefields, Westmoreland.

The fair seeks to restore livelihoods, strengthen food security and support the long-term recovery of one of Westmoreland’s hardest-hit communities. Organisers expect up to 700 residents a day from about 10 districts across Bluefields.

With support from International Medical Relief (IMR), a US-based non-profit organisation, residents will have access to healthcare and wellness services.

The initiative was conceived by veteran reggae singer and humanitarian Judy Mowatt, whose outreach ministry has played a leading role in relief and recovery efforts in Westmoreland since the storm. Mowatt approached the Sean Paul Foundation, citing its sustained support for hurricane-affected communities across Jamaica.

For Mowatt, success will be measured less by attendance than by the difference the event makes to people’s lives.

“Success, to me, means people are healed in their body, soul, and spirit. People need not be walking around with an unhealthy mind, an unhealthy body, and an unhealthy spirit. That is very toxic, and it’s not good for any human being. I want them to be nourished in their mind, soul and spirit,” Mowatt expressed.

The Sean Paul Foundation, which has been supporting affected communities since Hurricane Melissa, is providing funding, logistical assistance and volunteers for the event.

“One thing Hurricane Melissa showed us is how strong Jamaicans can be when we come together. When one community is hurting, all of us have a part to play in helping it recover. We have been supporting families since the disaster happened, because rebuilding takes time. So, partnering with Judy and her team was not a hard decision to make. It gives us another chance — a 360-degree approach — to give back in a meaningful way,” Sean Paul said.

He added: “We hope everyone who comes out leaves feeling supported and encouraged to continue their rebuilding journey and for the children to feel better equipped to take on the new school year.”

The fair is built around three pillars: health and wellness, access and identity services, and livelihood restoration and food security.

Bluefields is home largely to farmers, fishers and other small-scale food producers, including poulterers and beekeepers. Many have yet to fully recover from Hurricane Melissa, which damaged farms, destroyed fishing equipment and livestock, and disrupted livelihoods throughout the area. The losses were compounded by the fact that many residents were still recovering from Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Under the livelihood restoration and food security programme, led by the Sean Paul Foundation, affected producers will receive support including seeds, fishing gear, livestock, tools and practical training designed to help them return to sustainable income-generating activity.

The fair opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and concludes on Sunday, August 23, with a gospel concert beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to register in advance at BluefieldsRising.com. On-site registration assistance will be available, and daily registration closes at 4 p.m.