Expansion joint issue continues to dog Howard Cooke Boulevard bridge

WESTERN BUREAU:

Motorists and pedestrians are again calling for a comprehensive repair of an expansion joint on a bridge along Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay.

The bridge has faced recurring structural challenges and repeated failures of its expansion joints since being constructed as part of the North Coast Highway in 2001. At least three failures have occurred since 2020.

Nicola Thomas, a concerned Montego Bay resident, noted that the situation could endanger pedestrians, including athletes who use the thoroughfare as a running route.

“It has been that way for quite a while, and it is very concerning to us as runners because it is just not safe, not to mention for vehicular traffic, as it creates a bottleneck because you have to slow down and go around the spot,” she said. “ ... It is time that it gets a permanent fix. It cannot be the ‘patchwork quilts’ mentality that is exercised any more.”

Fellow resident Sheila Pinto said that the relevant authorities should treat the matter with greater seriousness, in light of the potential impact on tourists who visit Montego Bay as a vacation destination.

“It feels like a major safety issue, not just for locals, but for tourists, too. If you see all the cruise ship people that walk on that strip ... , most people are not used to looking down, but they are looking around and seeing everything,” said Pinto. “They need to bring somebody that can fix it properly once and for all, not just put a band-aid on it, because if you swerve to avoid that, you can hit a human, a dog, or another car.”

Concerns about the Howard Cooke Boulevard bridge has surfaced in June 2020 after a gaping pothole had gone unrepaired for some three years and fears grew that water settling on the bridge could lead to further deterioration.

The National Works Agency (NWA) subsequently welded an iron plate over the hole, and also did extensive drain cleaning to address flooding concerns in the area.

By August 2022, additional repairs were carried out.

In June 2023, fresh repair work was needed to correct defects on the carriageway’s expansion joint, as local land developer Mark Kerr-Jarrett urged the NWA to act decisively to address the lingering concerns about the bridge.

Janel Ricketts, community relations officer for the NWA’s western regional office, confirmed to The Gleaner that her office had been informed of the current situation. She said while there is no information available as to what caused the damage, the bridge is still safe for use.

“The bridge is structurally sound, but it is just that the expansion joint of one section of the bridge is damaged. We intend to have that fixed, but I cannot tell you how soon that will be because I have not been given a start time. We are trying to fast-track the process to have that repaired,” said Ricketts.

She urged pedestrians to desist from using the bridge.

“The bridge is not supposed to be for pedestrians, as there are sidewalks in the era, so we encourage persons to use the sidewalk.”

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com