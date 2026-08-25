Mayor funds back-to-school supplies for Gregory Park students

Parents of 18 students who attended Gregory Park Basic School and will transition to primary schools in Portmore in September are expressing gratitude to Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas for providing back-to-school supplies.

The initiative, funded by Thomas, saw the students receive school bags containing all the items required for their transition to primary school.

At a handover ceremony at the school last Thursday, Thomas said his focus on education is aimed at helping to tackle crime and violence by giving children a strong educational foundation from an early age.

Thomas argued that crime and violence in communities such as Gregory Park often involve people who lack the skills needed to secure meaningful employment.

“I made a commitment to sponsor all the items on the book lists, and here I am fulfilling that commitment,” said Thomas as he handed out the 18 bags containing the necessary school supplies ahead of the start of classes in September.

“When you look at some of our communities in Portmore, there is a lot of crime and violence taking place, and if you can set a good educational foundation for them, I think that can reduce crime, so I start with Gregory Park,” Thomas asserted.

The mayor has also committed to providing the students with their books when they advance to grade two.

“I will also be doing follow-ups to see how the students are performing, and in instances where they might not be doing well, I will be paying for extra classes for them to catch up.”

Amoy Beckford, a parent whose child benefited from the initiative, said the cost of purchasing the items on the school’s list would have exceeded $25,000, a significant burden as a single parent.

“I was worried thinking where I was going to get this money, so I am grateful for the assistance. I can now concentrate on the uniform and shoes,” she said.

Nicholas Thomas was equally grateful for the support extended to his son, who will attend Gregory Park Primary School.

“This has taken a lot of burden off me. I will be in my son’s life to ensure that he does his work to reap the additional benefit promised by the mayor. I truly appreciate his generosity,” he said.

Principal of Gregory Park Basic School Jennifer James Ferguson said the assistance would provide significant relief to parents preparing their children for the transition to primary school.

“The parents are smiling broadly. It is the first in this area that they are receiving this kind of help, especially from the mayor. All books and other items for primary school are purchased by him. It is a big step moving forward for these parents who could otherwise not be able to afford the books,” she stated.

Thomas said the initiative would not end with the distribution of school supplies, noting that he intends to monitor the students’ academic progress and provide additional support where necessary.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com