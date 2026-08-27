Agriculture crime crackdown yields more than 1,000 arrests

The Agriculture Protection Branch (APB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it is making significant strides in tackling agricultural crimes, including the theft of livestock and farm produce across the island.

Established just over a year ago, the branch has expanded its operations and now runs its Area Five office from the Fellowship Hall Police Station in Hill Run, St Catherine.

Detective Inspector Robert Robinson, sub-officer in charge of operations at the APB, told The Gleaner that the branch has been targeting known agricultural offenders and has made more than 1,000 arrests since the start of the year.

Robinson highlighted recent arrests in St Thomas, where several people were apprehended in connection with the theft of agricultural produce.

He said the police have also deployed vehicular checkpoints at strategic locations to deter the movement of stolen farm produce.

“We have been using vehicular checkpoints as a deterrent to stop persons from moving agricultural produce freely along the roadway without having Jamaica Agricultural Society signed receipts,” he revealed.

Tracking livestock

The APB is also using technology and the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) to track livestock and establish ownership.

Robinson explained that cattle being transported should carry the required ear tags and animal passport, along with receipts supporting their movement.

“We have recently gotten an app, so the JCF is using technology to combat these agricultural crimes.”

According to Robinson, the application enables police to link farmers to agricultural produce through information contained on agricultural receipts.

He said the system has already helped investigators trace stolen livestock.

Robinson cited a recent case in Sligoville, St Catherine where seven stolen goats were recovered within a short period and returned to their owner.

He also pointed to investigations in Colbeck, St Catherine, and Trinityville, St Thomas, where cattle were reportedly stolen and slaughtered.

“Also, in the Colbeck community of St Catherine and Trinityville in St Thomas where cattle were stolen and slaughtered, the majority of these cases are actively being investigated by the team and we are close to making breakthroughs,” Robinson informed.

Protecting consumers

The APB’s mandate extends beyond protecting farmers and their livestock.

Robinson said the branch is also focused on safeguarding consumers by ensuring meat entering the food chain is safe for consumption and has undergone the required inspection process.

“Citizens’ security is our business but we are taking it a bit further, we want to ensure that whatever food is consumed by the public is fit for consumption. So, from time to time, we will be visiting the abattoirs and meat shops to ensure that the meats are not stolen but would have gone through the requisite process,” said Robinson.

Keep receipts

Robinson also sought to reassure people transporting agricultural produce for household use.

He said police would assess each situation on its merit, including the quantity being transported, to determine whether the produce is intended for commercial sale or domestic consumption.

The APB’s increased use of checkpoints, livestock identification systems, and technology forms part of a broader JCF effort to disrupt the trade in stolen agricultural produce and livestock.

With agricultural theft continuing to challenge farmers, Robinson said the police would maintain their focus on identifying offenders, recovering stolen property and ensuring agricultural products entering the marketplace are legitimately sourced.

The initiative is also intended to strengthen confidence among farmers, many of whom depend on livestock and crops, not only for food, but as a vital source of income.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com