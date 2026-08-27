Seven Jamaicans awarded UK government scholarships

Seven Jamaicans have secured fully funded UK Government scholarships for the 2026 academic year, earning places in one-year master’s programmes at some of the United Kingdom’s leading universities.

The cohort comprises three Chevening Scholars and four Commonwealth Scholars, representing six parishes and a diverse range of disciplines, including finance, technology law, entrepreneurship, construction economics, global health, community development, and innovation and technology management.

The scholarships are designed to equip recipients with specialised knowledge, international networks, and fresh perspectives that they can apply to Jamaica’s development on their return.

The three Chevening Scholars are Akeem Campbell of St Mary, who will pursue a Master of Finance at the University of Cambridge; Shaqkeera Douglas of Kingston, who will read for an LLM in Technology, Media and Telecommunications Law at Queen Mary University of London; and Melisha Gordon of St Andrew, who will pursue an MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management, also at Queen Mary.

The four Commonwealth Scholars are Jerome Garwood of Hanover, who will pursue a Master’s in Construction Economics and Management at University College London (UCL); Ricardo Hunter of Manchester, who will undertake an MSc in Innovation and Technology Management at the University of Bath; Emoney Clayton of Hanover, who will pursue an MSc in Global Health and Development at UCL; and Lamar-Shey Grant of Clarendon, who will read for an MA in Applied Anthropology and Community Development at Goldsmiths, University of London.

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK Government’s flagship international scholarship programme. Established in 1983, it welcomed its first full cohort of scholars in 1984. Jamaica has participated in the programme since then, and with the addition of this year’s recipients, approximately 337 Jamaicans will have received Chevening awards.

The programme funds one-year master’s degrees for emerging leaders and individuals with the potential to drive positive change in their countries and communities. Jamaican alumni are represented across government, diplomacy, business, media, civil society, and academia.

Dreams realised

Melisha Gordon said receiving a Chevening Scholarship marks the fulfilment of a goal she has pursued for more than a decade.

An attorney-at-law and entrepreneur, Gordon has worked across Jamaica’s public and private sectors in corporate governance, data privacy, commercial law, legislative and policy development, and regulatory compliance. She currently serves as legal counsel and corporate secretary at GraceKennedy Limited.

Gordon said she first aspired to join the programme in 2015 but waited until the timing felt right.

“Her long-term ambition is to design and test practical solutions to accelerate digital transformation among micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), helping Jamaican businesses become more productive, competitive, and innovative,” she said.

Commonwealth Scholar Ricardo Hunter described the award as the realisation of a goal he placed on his vision board in 2023.

A mechanical engineer and officer in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Hunter graduated from the University of Technology, Jamaica, with First Class Honours in Mechanical Engineering. Since joining the JDF in 2018, he has completed specialised training with the Royal Navy and served in several leadership roles within the JDF Coast Guard. He currently serves as ship executive officer and second-in-command of the Marine Engineering Workshop and Flotilla Command.

At the University of Bath, Hunter will study Innovation and Technology Management.

“I plan to use the knowledge gained to advance defence innovation, strengthen engineering capabilities, and develop technology-driven solutions in maritime security and the wider public sector,” he said.

For Emoney Clayton, the scholarship offers an opportunity to address challenges she has encountered within Jamaica’s healthcare system.

A medical-imaging specialist working across public and private healthcare facilities, Clayton is particularly interested in improving access to medical-imaging services in underserved communities and expanding mobile-imaging initiatives.

Through her MSc in Global Health and Development at UCL, she hopes to develop the leadership and policymaking skills needed to design and implement sustainable healthcare solutions.

“My long-term goal is to become a global healthcare leader and deepen my contribution to Jamaica’s health system in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and local and international stakeholders,” she said.

The significance of the scholarships was also underscored by British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Alicia Herbert, herself a Commonwealth Scholar from Trinidad and Tobago. Her UK scholarship, she has said, helped lay a pivotal foundation for the person and professional she became.

Addressing the 2026 recipients, she encouraged them to make the most of the experience.

“Make the most of the experience, work hard, have conversations that challenge you,” she urged.

She also reminded the scholars not to doubt that they belong in the spaces they are entering, encouraging them to bring their own experiences to the table while building meaningful communities and networks.

The reception also recognised two Jamaican recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust 100 Young Leaders Awards 2026, Nicholas Kee and Zantaye Thomas.

The initiative recognises 100 outstanding young changemakers from across the Commonwealth and commemorates what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday on April 21.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com