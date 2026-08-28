Businesses gutted - Millions lost as major fire devastates Hagley Park Road commercial hub

A massive fire ripped through a section of the business district along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Thursday, flattening at least three buildings in its wake.

The fire reportedly started some time after 11 a.m. in the repairs section of the headquarters of Superior Honda Parts Limited, an auto parts dealer and service centre that specialises in new and used Honda vehicle components, motorcycles, and related automotive services. It subsequently spread to neighbouring auto-parts supplier and service centre Ketro Trading Company Limited.

A warehouse was reportedly also destroyed.

At least 15 fire trucks from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) were on scene, with firefighters battling the blaze late into the evening.

Two firefighters required medical attention as they worked to put out the blaze.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, who has responsibility for the Jamaica Fire Brigade, said they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“I am very happy to report that their injuries are not life-threatening, and I wish them a speedy recovery,” he said in a statement.

He also commended the work of firefighters and other emergency response personnel.

“The smoke from this huge fire could be seen from miles. I want to specifically recognise the arduous and strategic work of our firefighters who battled it for hours,” he said.

Devastated by the loss sustained in the fire, Keith Trowers, managing director of Ketro Trading Company, said he managed to remove some items from his building before it was engulfed by the blaze.

Trowers said he has millions in losses, with seven employees now jobless.

“It’s a new beginning,” he said of the business he has been operating for more than 30 years.

He said the fire brigade team initially seemed to have the fire under control but experienced some water issues, which led to the blaze spreading to a nearby warehouse.

The JFB encountered challenges accessing water from a hydrant at the location, which appeared to have been vandalised.

Meanwhile, the National Water Commission (NWC) said it moved swiftly to assist the JFB by deploying multiple water trucks to support firefighting efforts.

It noted that the water distribution network along Hagley Park Road was actively being supplied at the time of the fire.

Jamaica continues to face severe drought conditions. The island has been experiencing significantly below-average rainfall over the past three months, placing increasing pressure on primary water sources.

A prohibition order was implemented against water wasting in the parishes of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Ann on August 17. This followed weeks of daily water lock-offs.

The NWC, in the meantime, also acknowledged the assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, whose personnel provided escorts to facilitate the movement of water trucks.

“The NWC continues to work closely with the JFB through an ongoing programme that includes providing updates on available water access points during periods of regulated supply,” it said. “The Commission remains committed to supporting the emergency services and strengthening these collaborative arrangements, particularly during the current period of constrained water supply.”

Fire safety expert Wayne Farquharson noted that although water is the cheapest and most readily available means to extinguish a fire, there are other options which can be considered.

“You have dry chemical fire protection, you have CO2 (carbon dioxide), you have FM-200 (fire suppression system), you have foam, you have other mediums,” he told The Gleaner, adding that the use and occupancy of a building may sometimes require specific fire-suppression methods and prevention strategies.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com