Farm theft reports plunge sharply in St Bess

WESTERN BUREAU:

Superintendent Colridge Minto, the police commander for St Elizabeth, says praedial larceny in the parish has plunged by 76 per cent, thanks to targeted operations by the specialised Agricultural Protection Branch (APB), which has been tightening the net around persons who prey on farmers.

According to Minto, the Breadbasket Parish recorded just five reports of farm theft up to July this year, compared to 21 over the corresponding period in 2025.

“This represents a 76 per cent drop in reported incidents of farm theft in the parish,” he said, while also noting the decline is right across the wider Area Three Police division, which comprises Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth. The region had 35 reports up to July, down from the 48 last year.

MInto was speaking at the recent official opening of the Newcombe Valley to Amos Lane farm road in Pedro Plains, St Elizabeth, where farmers affected by recent bushfires also received assistance.

He further noted that the battle against praedial larceny remained critical because farmers were battling multiple threats, including bushfires and other elements.

“We recognise that our farmers are currently operating in an increasingly challenging climate. Beyond the immediate threat of bushfires and the ongoing fight against praedial larceny, our agricultural sector has been severely tested by the elements,” he said.

Minto also pointed to the lingering effects of Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and Hurricane Melissa in 2025 but reserved some of his sharpest criticism for those who steal from farmers.

COMMITTED TO PROTECTING FARMERS

“In addition, our farmers have to deal with persons who choose not to work, but to prey on those who wish to make an honest living,” he said, in pointing out that AFB was fully committed to protecting the farmers.

The APB, formed in June 2025, was established as a specialised police response to agricultural theft. A dedicated team was assigned to Area Three under the leadership of Inspector Desroy Hollis.

“Targeted operations executed jointly with APB and other formations from July last year to July of this year have a total estimated property and livestock recoveries within the St Elizabeth Division of just over $2.5 million that is saved by our farmers,” he said. “The Jamaica Constabulary Force has expanded specialised agricultural policing as part of efforts to disrupt theft networks and protect farmers.”

For Minto, the issue remains deeply personal to the farming communities of St Elizabeth.

“To many of our farmers, agriculture is more than a means of earning a livelihood; it is a way of life. When crops are destroyed, the impact is felt by the entire parish,” he said.

Minto also heaped praised on the resilience of farmers who have continued to produce despite natural disasters and criminal activity,

“We commend you for your resilience and the perseverance you face, both from natural disasters and from manmade challenges,” he said.

He also credited Agriculture Minister Floyd Green, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, and private-sector and community partners for supporting affected farmers.

“May the partnership demonstrated here today continue to grow and may the farmers of St Elizabeth be strengthened as they continue to serve the breadbasket parish of Jamaica,” he said.

albert.fergus0n@gleanerjm.com