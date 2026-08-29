Man charged for murder of St Catherine higgler

A St Catherine man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of another man in the community of Central Village last week.

Devon McPherson, 31, also known as "Jay" and "Rat Poison", a forklift operator, has been charged with the murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, conspiracy to murder and using a weapon to commit a felony.

The charges stem from an incident in which Ivan Smith, 59, a higgler who resided on Tate Lane, also in Central Village, was shot and killed.

McPherson, who is from Big Lane, in Central Village, was charged on Friday after he was questioned by investigators.

It’s reported that Smith was standing at a shop on Tate Lane when two men approached him and opened fire.

He was shot multiple times to the upper body and assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The men escaped in the area.

The police say a second suspect is still being sought.

-- Rasbert Turner

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