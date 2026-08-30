JA cops 7 medals at PanAm handgun championships

Jamaica won seven medals, including two golds, at the 2026 Pan-American Handgun Championships, which ended in Aruba on Saturday.

The seven-medal haul is a major improvement from the two medals -- silver and bronze – team Jamaica won at the 2022 championships in Florida, in the United States (US).

National men’s champion Ryan Bramwell secured one of the gold medals in the senior optics category.

The other gold medal went to the team of Bramwell, Ryan Anslip, Robin Ricki and Christopher Nunes after they defeated the United States in the optics senior team event.

Jamaica also copped two silver and three bronze medals.

The women’s team of Yeonie Campbell, Renee Ricki and Corporal Shayon Francis won silver in the optics team event after they were defeated by the US.

Campbell also won bronze in the women’s optics individual category behind the American pair of Brenna Gaston and Kaylee Lane.

The other silver medal went to Nunes in the men’s optics senior category behind Roberto Eduardo of Italy.

Florence Golding produced a strong performance to claim bronze in the women’s senior production category.

The other bronze medal went to the team of Petrano Bellafonte, Adrian Randle, Kirk Gross and Darin Richards who finished behind the US and Brazil in the men’s optics.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.