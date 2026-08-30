KC wins Roper Cup

Kingston College (KC) won the 2026 Roper Cup showdown against North Street rivals St George’s College (STGC) yesterday.

The Roper Cup is the annual football showcase between the two schools.

It's decided by the aggregate score of the games between their under-40 and Manning Cup teams.

STGC started out well by defeating KC 2-0 in the under-40 contest played at its Winchester Park campus.

However, their hopes were dashed when KC’s Manning Cup team turned back their STGC counterparts 4-0 in the second game to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

In the other game, STGC won the Pancho Rankine Cup -- contested between the over-40 teams from each school – with a 3-2 victory.

-- Gregory Bryce

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.