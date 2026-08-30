St Catherine man beaten with hammer remains unresponsive, accused attacker remanded

A St Catherine man who was attacked earlier this month over a land dispute and beaten with a hammer while he slept remains unresponsive in hospital despite multiple surgical procedures.

The update was provided by a clerk of court when his alleged attacker Romaine Campbell, 36, appeared in the St Catherine Court on Friday.

Campbell is facing a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

But citing the medical update, the clerk of court indicated that the charge could be upgraded given the condition of the complainant.

Campbell was remanded into custody.

Parish Court judge Courtney Maxwell, who presided over the hearing, ordered a social enquiry report for Campbell.

He was also ordered to give his fingerprints to the police.

Campbell is scheduled to return to court on October 6.

It’s alleged that there was a dispute between Campbell and the complainant on August 18 arising from a land dispute.

The accused man reportedly attacked the complainant with a hammer while he slept, hitting him several times on the head and other parts of his body.

He was arrested and charged following an investigation by the police.

-- Rasbert Turner

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