After the flames

A day after a devastating fire gutted the headquarters of Superior Honda Parts Limited and spread to neighbouring auto-parts supplier Ketro Trading Company Limited, firefighters remained on the scene Friday, working to extinguish the final remnants of the blaze. The destruction left behind offered a stark picture of the scale of the damage, with charred buildings, twisted debris and damaged property serving as reminders of the work ahead. These images capture the aftermath of Thursday’s fire and the daunting road to recovery for the businesses affected.