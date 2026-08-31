News August 31 2026

After the flames

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  • A fireman walks past the burnt out Superior Parts building along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Friday. A fireman walks past the burnt out Superior Parts building along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Friday.
  • Firemen look at the fire-gutted Superior Parts building that was burnt out last Thursday. Firemen look at the fire-gutted Superior Parts building that was burnt out last Thursday.
  • Burnt out motorcycles at the bike section of the Superior Parts building along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Friday. Burnt out motorcycles at the bike section of the Superior Parts building along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Friday.
  • Firemen perform cooling down operations at the Superior Parts facility along Hagley Park Road on Friday, after a massive fire burnt through the building Thursday afternoon. Firemen perform cooling down operations at the Superior Parts facility along Hagley Park Road on Friday, after a massive fire burnt through the building Thursday afternoon.

A day after a devastating fire gutted the headquarters of Superior Honda Parts Limited and spread to neighbouring auto-parts supplier Ketro Trading Company Limited, firefighters remained on the scene Friday, working to extinguish the final remnants of the blaze. The destruction left behind offered a stark picture of the scale of the damage, with charred buildings, twisted debris and damaged property serving as reminders of the work ahead. These images capture the aftermath of Thursday’s fire and the daunting road to recovery for the businesses affected.

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