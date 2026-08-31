Investment firm takes financial literacy discussions to UTech

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) joined the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) for its ‘Week of Welcome’ Orientation Week from August 23 to 27, engaging new and returning students as they prepared for the start of the new academic year.

UTech, Jamaica’s national STEM university, welcomed an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 new and transfer students across its nine faculties and colleges, covering areas including business, health sciences, engineering and computing, law, education, science and sport, and medicine.

Orientation Week is an important period for new students as they begin their university careers and establish habits and routines that can shape their experience beyond campus.

Mayberry representatives were on campus on August 26 and 27, engaging students and lecturers before making a presentation to students in the auditorium on Thursday.

The presentation, delivered by Brian Munroe, senior relationship manager at Mayberry Investments Limited, focused on financial literacy and dispelling common misconceptions about investing.

Munroe encouraged students to begin thinking about wealth-building early, telling them: “You have to invest in yourself, and invest in your wealth.”

He also reminded students that it is never too early to begin investing.

“Prioritising investing, is the key tool that will expand your financial capabilities,” Munroe said.

He also highlighted Mayberry’s new public bond, which has a minimum investment of J$20,000, as an option that could make investing more accessible to university students.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the Mayberry team to discuss financial literacy with students at an early stage of their financial lives and introduce them to investment options that may be available to them.

The initiative forms part of Mayberry’s financial literacy efforts, which the company says are aimed at helping Jamaicans gain greater understanding of investing and personal wealth-building.