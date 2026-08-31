JUTC bus crash disrupts electricity supply in sections of Portmore

Sections of Portmore in St Catherine are now without electricity due to what the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo) says was a motor vehicle crash in Naggo Head on Sunday night.

Images posted on its social media pages show what appears to be a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus that had collided into a light pole resulting in electrical wires being pulled to the ground.

The light and power company says its teams worked throughout the night to restore service, with some areas gaining back power.

However, areas including Marine Park, Braeton Phases 1 and 2 and sections of Naggo Head remain without electricity up to late Monday morning.

JPS customers in Bridgeview, Edgewater and Bridgeport told The Gleaner that their service has been intermittent since last night while other communities are reporting being out of service since last night.

The JPS says full repairs are expected to be completed and power restored to all affected customers by 5:00 pm today but cautioned that as repairs continue, some customers may experience temporary power disruptions.

- Karen Madden

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