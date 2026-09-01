Sheree Martin is NCBJ’s new CEO

The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) has appointed Sheree Martin as chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Martin had served as interim CEO since January 19, 2026, leading the bank’s strategic and operational priorities with a focus on efficiency, governance and the customer experience, NCB said in a release on Monday.

It said her appointment provides continuity as NCBJ advances these priorities and builds a more agile and connected organisation.

Robert Almeida, group CEO of NCB Financial Group Limited and chairman of NCBJ, said Martin’s leadership during the interim period reinforced the board’s confidence in her ability to lead the bank.

“Sheree brings deep institutional knowledge, a strong understanding of our customers and a clear appreciation of how the different parts of the bank must work together to deliver,” Almeida said. “She combines strategic judgement with practical, hands-on leadership and a strong focus on execution. These qualities will serve NCBJ well as it builds on the progress already under way.”

Martin said she was honoured by the appointment and energised by the opportunities ahead.

“NCBJ has an extraordinary legacy, talented people and a vital role in the lives of our customers and in Jamaica’s development,” she said. “I look forward to working with our board and teams to build on that foundation – accelerating our progress, strengthening the customer experience and bringing the full capabilities of the Bank together more effectively.”

She added: “Our priorities are clear: empower our people within the right culture, improve the way we deliver and earn our customers’ confidence through the quality and consistency of the service, financial solutions and platforms they experience every day.”

Martin brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across the financial services and energy sectors. Before assuming the role of interim CEO at NCB, she had leadership responsibility for several functions, including retail banking, operations, credit underwriting, marketing and enterprise information management.

She is the first woman to be appointed CEO in the bank’s history.