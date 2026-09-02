Daenia Ashpole appointed CEO of JBDC

Daenia Ashpole has been appointed chief executive officer of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), assuming leadership of the agency charged with supporting the growth and development of Jamaica’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Ashpole brings experience in public-sector leadership, international trade, policy development, corporate governance, regulatory administration and entrepreneurship to the role. The board said her background positions her to lead the corporation as it expands support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

She previously served as director of trade in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, where she contributed to international trade policy and trade-facilitation agenda and represented the country in regional and international trade engagements.

Ashpole also served as interim chief executive officer of the Cannabis Licensing Authority, gaining experience in public-body management, stakeholder engagement and regulatory administration.

The JBDC noted that Ashpole also brings first-hand business experience as a co-founder of a Jamaican enterprise, giving her direct insight into the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, from market development and brand building to operational management and business growth.

She holds a Master of Science in International Trade Policy, with distinction, from The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, and a Bachelor of Science in International Relations and Spanish from The University of the West Indies, Mona.

JBDC Board Chair Nadeen Spence said Ashpole’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organisation and the wider business community.

“The JBDC occupies a very important position in Jamaica’s entrepreneurship and MSME ecosystem. Our responsibility is to ensure that the corporation remains responsive to the changing needs of Jamaican businesses and that the programmes, services and partnerships we develop translate into measurable benefits for the entrepreneurs we serve.”

The new CEO is expected to focus on improving programme delivery to entrepreneurs and MSMEs, strengthening partnerships and ensuring that the corporation’s interventions produce measurable business outcomes.

The board also recognised Harold Davis, deputy chief executive officer, who served as acting CEO during the period in which the corporation was without a substantive head.