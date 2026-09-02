J’can to oversee World Bank operations in Barbados, Eastern Caribbean

Jamaica-born Judith Green has been appointed the World Bank Group’s country manager for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States.

Based in Barbados, Green will represent the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) across the sub-region.

The Washington-based institution said Green will work with governments and the private sector to promote job creation and sustainable development.

Green brings extensive experience within the World Bank Group to the role. Most recently, she served concurrently as the World Bank Group’s country manager for Malaysia and IFC country manager for Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand.

According to the organisation, she mobilised private-sector investment and oversaw major advisory-services programmes in those markets.

“In these roles, she worked closely with the public and private sector to support public sector reforms and increase private sector investment in both Malaysia and the Pacific region while managing large advisory services programmes,” the World Bank Group said.

The institution noted that Green’s background combines both multilateral and government experience.

Between 2013 and 2016, while on external service leave from the IFC, she led the Government of Jamaica’s Coordination and Implementation Unit, which oversaw the successful implementation of Jamaica’s four-year Extended Fund Facility agreement with the International Monetary Fund, launched in 2013 as part of a major economic reform programme.

Before joining the World Bank Group, Green built a career in finance, holding positions at several financial institutions with a focus on corporate finance and global loan capital markets.

– CMC