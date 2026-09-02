Knockalva now offering free Sixth-Form Pathways Programme

WESTERN BUREAU:

Natalie Thompson, the principal of Knockalva Polytechnic College (KPC), is inviting students from across Jamaica to take advantage of its free Sixth-Form Pathways Programme, which is designed to combine academic advancement with practical skills training.

Thompson said the programme, which forms part of the college’s Pre-College Programme, offers young people an opportunity to pursue Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects while gaining certification in a skill that can prepare them for further education, employment and entrepreneurship.

“The Sixth-Form Pathways Programme provides an excellent opportunity for students to continue their educational journey while preparing themselves for further studies in the college’s dynamic associate degree programmes, employment, and entrepreneurship,” she said.

Students will be able to pursue CSEC mathematics, English language, human and social biology, social studies and agricultural science while simultaneously gaining certification in a practical skill.

Thompson said the programme is being offered at no cost to students, removing a major barrier to further education for many young people.

“Importantly, these opportunities are being offered at no cost to students, making the programme an accessible and valuable pathway for young people who are determined to advance their education and acquire practical, marketable skills,” she said.

Thompson further stated that the initiative forms part of the Hanover-based institution’s wider effort to ensure that students graduate with both academic qualifications and practical competencies.

“Students enrolled in the programme will benefit from an environment that encourages personal growth, career development, innovation and lifelong learning,” she said.

REGISTRATION BLITZ

Thompson pointed out that the college will be hosting its Sixth Form Pathways Registration Blitz on Wednesday, September 17, starting at 9 a.m. at its Ramble campus.

Based on its history, the institution has a particular focus on agriculture and related technical disciplines, which will also see the college accepting applications for the National Council on Technical and Vocation Education and Training (NCTVET) certification programmes in crop production, agro-food processing, general agriculture, greenhouse technology, landscaping, apiculture, and tractor operations and maintenance.

Applicants must have passed in one to three CSEC subjects or have passed the NCTVET entrance examination on campus.

Students will also have the option of pursuing City & Guilds programmes in information technology, office applications, food preparation, and customer service, as well as mathematics and English language, for which no prior subjects are required.

Thompson said the college’s specialised focus is critical to Jamaica’s development.

“As western Jamaica’s only polytechnic college, specialising in preparing our young people in agriculture and related fields so that they can make their contribution to the development of the country, we recognise the importance of the areas of study being offered and the need for those entering these areas to be qualified,” she said.

The opportunity is not limited to students in Hanover or western Jamaica. Thompson said applications will be accepted from students across Jamaica, with successful applicants being offered free boarding at the college.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com