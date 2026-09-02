Parents, educators urged to look out for hand, foot, and mouth disease

WESTERN BUREAU:

As the new school year gets under way next week, parents and educators are being urged to be on the lookout for hand, foot, and mouth disease, a highly contagious viral illness that can quickly spread among children.

Gerald Miller, health promotion and education officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, said they are stepping up public education efforts , encouraging parents to recognise the symptoms early and take steps to prevent transmission.

“What we are doing, as we would have done in previous years, is to use this opportunity as we get children back to school, to share very pertinent information about hand, foot, and mouth, and how to prevent it.”

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is caused by several viruses and is most common among infants and children under five, although older children and adults can also become infected.

Miller pointed out that hand, foot, and mouth disease in humans is not the same as foot and mouth disease that affects livestock.

He said the two conditions are caused by different viruses and should not be confused.

Meanwhile, Miller said parents should pay close attention to symptoms such as fever, loss of appetite, sore throat, general discomfort, and painful sores in the mouth.

“A skin rash may also develop on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet,” he said.

With schools reopening next week, Miller stressed that parents should not send sick children into classrooms, where close contact can increase the risk of transmission.

“We are reminding parents not to send children to school if they are unwell,” he said.

The disease can spread through close contact, including kissing and hugging, as well as sharing cups and eating utensils. It can also spread when people come into contact with droplets from coughing or sneezing, contaminated surfaces, or infected faecal matter after someone fails to properly wash their hands after using the bathroom.

REDUCING RISK OF INFECTION

Miller said handwashing remains one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of infection, in urging schools and daycare facilities to pay particular attention to frequently handled objects.

“We need to clean the toys, especially in the daycare or in early childhood institutions ,where the toys need to be cleaned with soap and water and then disinfected with a bleach solution,” he said.

Miller is particularly concerned about dehydration among children who develop painful mouth sores and subsequently refuse to eat or drink.

“Once the child has hand, foot, and mouth, the child should be kept out of school,” he said.

He explained that there is no specific treatment for the illness, making supportive care particularly important.

“Managing the fever and preventing dehydration are the critical goals that must be followed,” he said.

Paracetamol can be used at home to help relieve fever and pain, but Miller warned parents against giving children aspirin or medicines containing aspirin. He also advised avoiding acidic drinks such as orange juice, which may irritate mouth sores.

He said parents should seek medical attention if a child has a fever lasting more than 24 hours or develops an unusual rash.

Miller said warning signs of dehydration include dry skin, dry nostrils or lips, weight loss, constant fussiness, a lack of usual energy, and reduced urination.

“So once you identify that the child might have hand, foot and mouth, please make sure you show it to someone who is trained clinically,” he said. “So go to the health centre, go to your private doctor but get them assessed.”

With classrooms set to fill again on September 7, Miller said vigilance by parents and educators could help prevent the illness from spreading among children.

“Rash is something that we shouldn’t take lightly once the child has something on his or her body that is unusual then we need to pay attention to that,” he said.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com