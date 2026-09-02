Tourism sector backs Coopers Pen relocation plans

WESTERN BUREAU:

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has pledged the support of the tourism sector to residents of Coopers Pen, Trelawny, who were recently left homeless after the demolition of 20 houses.

Bartlett made the commitment last Friday while touring the community with Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, who promised that the Government will play an integral role in the relocation of some of the affected residents.

“You know my deep interest relates to you, the people, and a number of you are workers in the industry that the prime minister has given me responsibility to oversee,” Bartlett told residents.

During the visit, Holness announced plans to relocate 99 residents identified as eligible for assistance, as the Government examines housing and temporary support while making plans for longer-term arrangements.

Holness also indicated that a social survey will be used to determine those who qualify for assistance, as the Government seeks to address what he has described as a humanitarian crisis.

In speaking to the role the tourism sector will play, Bartlett said his ministry will be supporting the initiative to have the residents become legitimate homeowners.

“And, I want you to know that while the prime minister is going to be structuring the policy and the programme of action to respond to you, you can be assured that tourism will be there to give a hand,” he said.

Tova Hamiliton, member of parliament for Trelawny Northern said some of the residents affected by the demolition remain traumatised and in need of urgent assistance.

“We do appreciate the issue, and we understand that many of you are still living in fear. You can’t sleep at night because every noise you hear causes you to wonder what is happening. I am aware of that,” she said. “So, we have made several appeals and proposals, and the prime minister is listening. I am confident that we will do as much as possible to assist with relocation of residents because we know that you cannot stay here.”

The Coopers Pen crisis is rooted in a long-running dispute over land in the Orange Grove area of Trelawny involving New Falmouth Resorts Limited and residents who had occupied the property for numerous years.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com