WATER CRUNCH

The severe drought conditions currently affecting the island have resulted in increased operating costs for water-related businesses in the Corporate Area as they seek alternative sources of supply to comply with prohibition orders and water-use restrictions.

David Chambers, manager at Mountain Ridge Auto Spa on Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew, said the car wash had to pass on the additional expense to customers.

“With rent, light, and utilities, I couldn’t cushion that, so I have to put on something,” he said.

He explained that this extra expenditure stems from having to truck water to the business at least twice weekly. Filling the 2,000-gallon tanks on property costs approximately $40,000 each week.

He said a standard car wash typically costs between $2,000 and $3,000, but he has been forced to add an additional $500 to cover the increased operating costs.

“It’s only with the restriction. Once the restriction dies down, I’m going to take it back off di wash because I have to make my customers dem comfortable, and I explain to dem and they don’t see a problem with it,” he told The Gleaner.

Jamaica has been experiencing below-average rainfall over the past three months at a time when the country would normally be receiving rainfall needed to recharge aquifers, replenish wells and rivers, and restore storage facilities.

In response, the National Water Commission (NWC) implemented a prohibition order against water wasting in several parishes, including Kingston and St Andrew, on August 17.

This means that water supplied by the NWC cannot be used for non-essential tasks such as the washing of vehicles with a hose. This is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Heavy rainfall in Kingston on Monday added less than a percentage increase to the Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam, which supply water to the Kingston Metropolitan area, NWC Communications Manager Delano Williams told The Gleaner.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes today and mainly across central and western parishes as well as hilly areas elsewhere for the rest of the week.

Chambers, who has been managing the car wash for about four years, said water is usually supplied by the NWC.

But lamenting the yearly drought and resulting water restrictions, he said he aspires to have a recycling water system that would be more sustainable and cost-effective.

“If I had the money, I would have a fully green car wash where the water would recycle. But it takes money to put in a system like that. I know how it is to use the water. It’s costly to use the water from the grid ‘cause wi water bill dem high here,” he said.

Although Spic N Span Dry Cleaners and Express Laundromat had invested in a 15 by 20 feet water tank at its Kingston location years ago, Director Marvin Bogues told The Gleaner that that did not spare the company from the effects of the drought.

“Few weeks ago, we could not operate on Saturday and Sunday ‘cause we had no water. It gets kinda bad sometimes, and who suffers most is the customer ‘cause they come here with their laundry to find out there’s no water. We try to keep it full as much as possible, but without the rain, it’s quite difficult,” he said.

He said at least twice weekly, water is sourced from a well in St Catherine, but that means “an additional cost, and driving and fuel and extra work men just to deal with the water tankers”.

But Bogues said the facility has managed to maintain its prices but charges the Government to do more to mitigate the impact of the yearly drought season.

Michael Barnett of Kingston Gardens Public Car Wash said he has always bought water from wells to operate his business, but the prolonged drought has forced an increase in the prices he would usually pay to fill the tanks on property, which now costs him $10,000 instead of $8,000.

And to top it off, he said there has been a lull in customers at his business.

“On a day like yesterday, I wudda have, like, 10 cars to 15 cars coming in, and things like that, but now, three cars. It kinda slow,” he said.

“People might fraid fi come wash and all a dat,” he said, referencing the prohibition order in place.

Like Bogues, who has been operating his business for decades, Barnett wants to see more done to alleviate the drought’s impact.

“Dem seh Jamaica is the land of wood and water, but dem nah put out the effort to deal with the water situation,” he said.

The Government has signalled major investments being advanced in the eastern and central corridors of the island, including the Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant, which is projected to be completed in May 2027.

It will add approximately 15 million gallons of water to the Kingston, St Andrew, Portmore, and Spanish Town corridor.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com