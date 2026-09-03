New ITA boss promises transformation

Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Bryan has taken over as director-general of road traffic at the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), promising to usher in a more modern, efficient and customer-focused regulator.

Bryan assumed office on September 1, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the Jamaica Defence Force, where he served in areas including strategic leadership, governance, organisational reform, risk management, cybersecurity, project delivery and stakeholder coordination.

In outlining his vision for the ITA, Bryan said technology would be central to efforts to transform the organisation.

“As we enter a new phase of the authority’s transformation, aligned with and in support of the strategic intent of the board of directors and the minister of transport, our focus is on building a modern, efficient and responsive road traffic regulator,” he said.

Bryan said the ITA would seek to become “an independent, digitally enabled, standards-based, transparent and people-centred authority”, supported by stronger staff, facilities, systems and operations.

He said key services would be modernised and digitised to improve public access to information, strengthen systems, and reduce unnecessary delays.

Bryan also identified customer service as a major priority, promising to establish “a culture of professionalism, responsiveness, accountability and consistent service” across all ITA locations.

He said the transformation would also involve investment in staff, infrastructure and governance, as well as strengthening the ITA’s institutional capacity to support safer roads and a more effective regulatory system.

“This transformation is not simply about introducing new technology. It is about creating a new ITA — one that is modern, trusted, customer-focused and capable of meeting the evolving needs of Jamaica,” he said.

Bryan succeeds to the post as the ITA continues its transition towards a more modern road traffic regulatory system.