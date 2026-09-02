Two killed in separate gun attacks in St Catherine North

Two men were killed in separate gun attacks in the St Catherine North Police Division on Tuesday night, just 90 minutes apart.

The victims, who are yet to be positively identified, are only known by the aliases ‘Yankee’ and ‘Chucky’.

Police reports say Chucky was standing along St John’s Road in Spanish Town about 8:30 pm when he was approached by a gunman and shot multiple times. He was taken to Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 9:50 pm, Yankee was reportedly walking home along Old Harbour Road when he was ambushed by a gunman who emerged from a premises and shot him several times. He was also pronounced dead at Spanish Town Hospital.

No motive has been established for either killing.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing both incidents.

- Rasbert Turner

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