Government provides additional support for Coopers Pen children ahead of school reopening

The Government is stepping up support for children and families affected by the demolition of homes in Coopers Pen, Trelawny, last month, with assistance being provided to ensure that affected children are able to return to school when the new academic year begins on September 7.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has directed Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr., and Education, Skills, Youth and Information Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon to coordinate the Government’s response and ensure that affected families are connected with the appropriate State support.

The assistance will include funding for school uniforms, textbooks and other supplies. The ministries, along with relevant government agencies, are expected to continue engaging the families in the coming days, with the immediate priority being the return of the children to school on Monday.

The move follows the August 11 demolition of more than 20 houses in Coopers Pen, which displaced approximately 44 families. The demolition stemmed from a long-running dispute over privately owned land and left a number of the informal settlers without permanent shelter.

Following the demolitions, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security provided humanitarian and welfare assistance, including tents for some displaced residents. The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management also joined the Government’s response.

During a visit to Coopers Pen on August 28, Holness said the Government had identified land in Trelawny for the possible relocation of eligible residents. The proposed solution includes serviced lots, with roads, water and electricity, as well as relocation grants to help beneficiaries rebuild and replace household items lost during the demolitions.

A social survey is now being conducted to determine those who may qualify for the intervention. The prime minister has said he hopes the relocation process can begin by December.

The latest assistance for schoolchildren forms part of the wider Government response aimed at helping affected families recover while longer-term relocation arrangements are being developed.

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