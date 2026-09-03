Motor vehicle thefts continue to plague St Catherine South

Motor vehicle theft continues to plague the St Catherine South Police Division, with detectives investigating the theft of two cars in recent days.

About 11:30 pm on Monday, a pastor parked her 2015 Nissan Sylphy, registered 9440 LY and valued at $1.6 million, along Blue Quit Circle in the Aviary Housing Scheme, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The pastor retired to bed but discovered the vehicle missing when she awoke at about 5:30 am the following day.

The matter was reported to the Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch, which has launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, in Portmore, police are searching for the person or persons who stole a 2013 Toyota Mark X, registered 4570 KJ and valued at $1.6 million.

The vehicle was reportedly parked at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday and was discovered missing around 7:00 am the following day.

A report was made to the Caymanas Police, who are investigating.

- Rasbert Turner

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