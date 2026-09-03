Two fraud charges dropped against Manchester JP

The Crown has dropped two of three charges against Manchester Justice of the Peace Dudley Powell, who appeared in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday.

Powell was facing charges of Cheating the Public Revenue, Using an Official Seal for Fraudulent Purposes and Misconduct in a Public Office.

When he appeared before Parish Court Judge Monique Harrison, his attorney-at-law, Odane Marston, made a successful submission on his behalf.

Marston submitted that the charges of Cheating the Public Revenue and Using an Official Seal for Fraudulent Purposes were not made out and had no evidential value to support a successful prosecution.

The prosecutor agreed with the defence, and the two charges were dismissed.

Powell now faces only the charge of Misconduct in a Public Office. His bail conditions were also varied, and he is now required to report to the Spalding Police Station on Mondays and Fridays, instead of three days per week.

The matter will next be mentioned on October 28.

It is alleged that on May 18 this year, police personnel, acting on intelligence that illicit document signing was taking place, swooped on the Island Traffic Authority hub in Manchester, where Powell was arrested.

He was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session.

– Rasbert Turner

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