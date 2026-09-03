UPDATE | Two dead, three seriously injured in Portmore crash

Two people have died following an early-morning motor vehicle crash on Fort Augusta Drive in Portmore, St Catherine on Thursday.

The accident happened on the roadway linking Port Henderson Road to the Portmore Toll Road.

The police have confirmed that two of the five occupants of a Toyota Mark X succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to hospital.

It is understood that the driver of the vehicle and one passenger were killed.

The other three occupants were also taken to hospital and are reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Earlier reports indicated that emergency personnel had to cut all five occupants from the mangled vehicle.

- Karen Madden

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