Government to commence construction of semi-permanent homes for Hurricane Melissa-affected families

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development signed contracts on Thursday to commence construction of semi-permanent housing solutions in western and southwestern parishes severely affected by Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

Executed under the Shelter Recovery Programme (SRP), the project’s initial phase will focus on Westmoreland and St Elizabeth, with contracts valued at a combined $1.05 billion.

A total of 268 semi-permanent housing units will be delivered under this phase, with DT Brown Construction Limited contracted to build 143 units in Westmoreland and Southland Construction Limited responsible for 125 units in St Elizabeth.

Housing solutions under the project will include National Housing Trust (NHT) two-bedroom semi-permanent units and Chinese-built semi-permanent structures. The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months, with tangible results expected within the first two months.

Minister with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Robert Montague, said the initiative represents a beacon of hope for families severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

“At the end of today, the success will be measured when a child has somewhere safe to lay their head, and [a place] to do their studies rather than [living] in a classroom or in a hurricane shelter. We want to move our people out of the shelters into their homes,” Minister Montague said.

He was speaking during the contract-signing ceremony at the ministry’s offices in New Kingston.

Montague noted that the project’s success is made possible through collaboration with key stakeholders, including the National Housing Trust (NHT), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

He indicated that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security provided the names of beneficiaries following a thorough verification of need.

“We tried to do everything to ensure that the needy were the recipients, and not the greedy. We also have to balance the expectation with [observance] of the fiscal guardrails, the governance protocols and to make sure that, at the end of the day, everything is accounted for,” the minister explained, addressing the timeline for advancing this phase of the project.

Meanwhile, Montague announced that the Government has entered the procurement phase for the next component of the project, which will cover Hanover, St James and Trelawny.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Arlene Williams, welcomed the project’s advancement, noting that it marks a significant step in the Government’s ongoing response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in the western and south-western parishes.

“At the end of the day, the true measure of this programme will not be the contracts signed today. It will be what happens in the communities when families are able to move into safe, suitable housing and begin to rebuild their lives with greater confidence,” she emphasised.

Members of Parliament representing the beneficiary constituencies attended the signing ceremony and expressed appreciation to the Government for advancing the project.

They also voiced hope for its swift implementation, paving the way for the timely rollout of subsequent phases.

- JIS

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