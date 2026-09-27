Make Caribbean history and social studies compulsory in Jamaica’s schools

Jamaica is a beautiful country, blessed not only with its flora, fauna, beaches, and rivers, but also with its people. Our creativity, courage, resilience, and ingenuity have enabled Jamaicans to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Yet, I believe we have not achieved the full extent of our potential. Education is one of the areas through which we must pursue meaningful transformation. Our educational system must do more than prepare students for examinations and employment. It must develop critical thinkers, problem-solvers, responsible citizens, and individuals who understand their history, identity, and responsibilities to society.

It is against this background that I call for Caribbean history and social studies to be made compulsory subjects of study from first form through fifth form in Jamaica’s secondary schools.

Education must be continuously assessed, evaluated, and restructured to meet the changing needs of our country. While academic and technical skills are important, we must also prioritise social awareness, ethical reflection, civic responsibility, and an understanding of national development.

The concerns surrounding criminality, social indifference, and the growing pursuit of materialism require us to examine the values and knowledge being cultivated among our young people. Although these challenges have multiple causes, education has an important role in helping students understand their society and the consequences of their actions.

As a former classroom teacher, I have asked students questions about Jamaica’s prime ministers, parish capitals, major rivers, and significant historical events. On many occasions, I have been disappointed by the limited knowledge or lack of interest demonstrated in response. While individual classroom experiences cannot represent the entire student population, they have strengthened my belief that more must be done to cultivate an interest in our history and society.

How can we effectively address Jamaica’s social and economic challenges if those who will inherit them have little understanding of their historical roots? How can we build a stronger country if our young people are not sufficiently encouraged to understand and participate in the society in which they live?

We live in an era of unprecedented access to information. Social media has transformed how young people communicate and learn, but access to information does not automatically produce critical thinking, historical understanding, or civic responsibility. Students must be equipped to examine information, understand context, question assumptions, and connect knowledge to the realities of their communities.

Caribbean history is essential to this process.

The subject provides students with an opportunity to understand the experiences of Caribbean societies, including the effects of colonialism, slavery, resistance, emancipation, migration, political change, and cultural development. It helps explain how the historical experiences of our region continue to influence our institutions, economies, identities, and social conditions.

History should not be reduced to the memorization of dates and events for examinations. It should encourage students to ask questions, examine evidence, appreciate different perspectives, and reflect on the lessons history offers for the present and future.

Social studies serves a complementary purpose. It helps students understand themselves as social beings and examine their relationships with family, community, country, the wider Caribbean, and the global environment. It introduces important questions about citizenship, governance, social institutions, rights, responsibilities, and the challenges affecting society.

These subjects are not peripheral to national development. They help lay the foundation for informed and responsible citizenship.

Jamaicans take immense pride in the achievements of our athletes, musicians, and other cultural ambassadors. However, national pride must extend beyond moments of international celebration. It should also be reflected in our willingness to understand the problems affecting our communities, participate in national conversations, and contribute to the development of our country.

Patriotism must be demonstrated not only through celebration, but also through civic participation, respect for others, concern for community welfare, and a commitment to improving our society.

As Jamaica continues to pursue educational transformation, we must ensure that the development of technical competence does not overshadow the importance of historical knowledge, cultural understanding, and social responsibility. Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education has an important role to play in our country’s future, but the Arts, must receive meaningful attention.

A technically skilled workforce is important, but Jamaica also needs citizens who understand their history, engage critically with social issues, and recognise their responsibility to the nation.

I therefore call on the minister of education, skills, youth, and information and the relevant educational authorities to take the necessary steps toward making Caribbean history and social studies compulsory subjects from first form through fifth form.

Such a policy should be supported by appropriate curriculum planning, teacher training, relevant learning materials, and teaching methods that make these subjects engaging and connected to the realities of contemporary Jamaica.

Our young people deserve an education that helps them understand who they are, where they came from, and the society they have a responsibility to shape.

If we are serious about building a more informed, responsible, and socially conscious Jamaica, then we must reconsider the place of Caribbean history and social studies within our education system.

The time has come to make historical and social understanding a central part of the education of every Jamaican child.

Our young people must be prepared not only to earn a living, but also to understand, serve, and transform the society to which they belong.

Omar Ryan is a communication and outreach coordinator at the PJ Patterson Institute for Africa Caribbean Advocacy.